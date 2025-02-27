Everything revealed at Pokémon Day 2025

Pokémon Day was full of news for the beloved franchise to celebrate the 29th birthday, with the Pokémon Presents showcase detailing what to expect this year. If you missed the show or want a full recap, we’ve got you covered.

From Pokémon Legends: Z-A news, updates to existing titles, and the reveal of an entirely new game arriving this year, Pokémon Day was stacked with details—even if it wasn’t as exciting as many hoped it would be.

Every announcement from Pokémon Presents on Pokémon Day 2025

New episodes of Pokémon Concierge

Pokémon Concierge is back for new episodes on Netflix, continuing the story of Haru’s time working at the Pokémon Resort alongside Psyduck. The stop-motion animation series will air it’s second series in September 2025.

On top of that, the first four episodes from the first season of Pokémon Concierge are available to watch on YouTube.

Kubfu and Urshifu set for Pokémon Go debuts

March is a big month in Pokémon Go, with the Unova Global Tour taking place on March 1 and March 2, featuring Black Kyurem and White Kyurem appearing in raid battles. Trainers will also have the chance to encounter Shiny Victini and Meloetta.

The new season in Pokémon Go kicks off on March 4, running until June 3, and will introduce Kubfu and Urshifu to the game.

Pokémon Masters ex is receiving two new Master Sync pairs, with May (Champion) and Shiny Primal Kyogre arriving on Feb. 28, followed by Brendan (Champion) and Shiny Primal Groudon on March 2.

In Pokémon Cafe Remix, a new menu release celebration kicks off on Feb. 28 which, once completed, provides the choice of either Flapple or Appletun joining your staff. On top of this, Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly in their sweets outfits are arriving starting on Feb. 28.

Pokémon Sleep‘s new content focuses around Cresselia vs. Darkrai, though few details were announced beyond the coming soon message.

Pokémon Unite gets three new additions and return of Remoat Stadium

The roster in Pokémon Unite continues to expand, with Suicune arriving on March 1, Alolan Raichu making its debut in April, while Alcremie is coming later this year.

Remoat Stadium is also returning to ranked battles from Feb. 27 to March 12, while a new game mode called First to 500 is also arriving that features Aeos Technology, providing special effects when a certain number of points have been scored.

Pokémon TCG Pocket gets new miniset

As previously revealed by datamines, Pokémon TCG Pocket is receiving a new expansion set on Feb. 28, Triumphant Light (A2a), which follows on from the Space-Time Smackdown (A2) set and introduces Arceus to the game.

Special booster packs are also available that are guaranteed to include at least one card of ◊◊◊◊ rarity or higher from Feb. 27 to April 30. On top of that, special missions are also arriving to celebrate Pokémon Day, beginning Feb. 28 and lasting until March 27.

Finally, it was also confirmed that ranked online battles are being introduced “at the end of March.”

Mega Pokémon return to the TCG

Mega Pokémon are returning to Pokémon TCG this year, with the reveal of two new cards: Mega Lucario ex and Mega Gardevoir ex. This follows the end of the Terastalize gimmick in the TCG, which last featured in Prismatic Evolutions.

Further details, like when the first sets featuring Mega Pokémon would arrive, were not shared.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Mass Outbreak events

A fresh batch of Mass Outbreak events are taking place in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet from Feb. 28 to March 20, focusing on Red, Green, and Blue-colored Pokémon. A teaser image included Finizen, Charcadet, Smoliv, Applin, Poliwag, Sewaddle, Scyther, Porygon, and Lapras in the image.

Three upcoming Tera Raid Battle Events are also on the horizon, featuring Meowscarada, Skeledirge, and Quaquaval with the Mightiest Mark. Further down the line, Salamence, Metagross, Garchomp, Hydreigon, Goodra, Kommo-o, Dragapult, and Baxcalibur will be available in Raid Battles with the Mightiest Mark.

Pokémon Champions revealed with 2025 release window

A new battle simulator in the Pokémon franchise is arriving later this year, Pokémon Champions, which will be available on the Nintendo Switch family of consoles as well as iOS and Android mobile devices—with battles including Terastalization and Mega Evolution.

Pokémon Champions will feature connectivity with Pokémon Home, allowing Pokémon caught in other games to be transferred over and used. However, there will be restrictions on which Pokémon are available, though the selection will likely expand in the future.

The big surprise was the lack of an official release date for Pokémon Legends: Z-A after exactly a year of radio silence, with the title instead just having a late 2025 release window, but we did see the starter trio; Chikorita, Tepig, and Totodile.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A will have an entirely new approach to battles, moving away from the tried-and-tested turn-based approach. Instead, moves can be selected freely with timing and position being crucial, with the ability to dodge attacks by moving around.

You can see more about the reveals for Pokémon Legends: Z-A in our guide here.

