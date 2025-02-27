Pokémon Champions channels Pokémon Stadium in new console and mobile title, releasing in 2025

Pokémon Champions, a new console and mobile game focused on battling, is coming in 2025. It will channel the classic N64 title Pokémon Stadium.

The title is a battle simulation featuring Mega Evolution and Terastalisation. It will be released on the Nintendo Switch family of consoles, iOS, and Android.

A teaser trailer shown during Pokémon Presents showcased the evolution of Pokémon battling over the years, starting with using link cables on Game Boy consoles, then switching to Pokémon Stadium, then bringing things right up to the modern day.

Due later this year. Image via Pokemon

Footage then showed Dondonzo and Aegislash fighting against Charizard and Hisuain Samurott, with animations showing the battles taking place between players across the globe—likely to be a core point of gameplay.

Dondonzo then transformed into a Terastalised form and Charizard transformed into Mega X, revealing that both gimmicks are set to be featured in the game. At this stage, it’s unclear whether other elements like Gigantamax will be usable or if they will arrive later down the line.

Pokémon Champions will also be fully connected to Pokémon Home, ensuring players aren’t limited to partnering with Pokémon made available in the new title as you can instead transfer over those caught in other titles, like Pokémon Scarlet/Violet and Pokémon Go.

The announcement said that Pokémon Champions will be “focused on the Pokémon battles you know and love from core Pokémon games,” to make the title “enjoyed by more players than ever before.”

Game Freak is leading planning for the title, with development handled by The Pokémon Works, which will arrive on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2, as well as mobile devices, later this year.

