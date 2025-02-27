Mythical pair join Pokémon Go’s next season, Might and Mystery

The next season of Pokémon Go has been announced ahead of its release in the first week of March: Might and Mystery. Alongside the season’s announcement, we know the two Mythical Pokémon that are set to make their debut during the season.

Might and Mystery begins on March 4 and continues until June 3. The season kicks off shortly after the final event of the current Pokémon Go season, the Unova Tour 2025. The two mythical Pokémon appearing during this event will be Kubfu and Urshifu. Players will likely have a chance to catch these Pokémon as part of a special event, but we’ll have to find out the exact method for catching Kubfu and evolving it into Urshifu.

Image via the Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

The starter form of this Pokémon, Kubfu, will likely appear first, and then players have to choose what form of Urshifu they want to evolve. Kubfu initially appeared in the mainline game Pokémon Sword and Shield, during the Isle of Armor DLC. The type of Urshifu players received came down to the scroll they gave Kubfu, evolving it into a Fighting and Dark-type Urshifu or a Fighting and Water-type one.

Given how Pokémon Go has handled Mythical Pokémon in the past, Kubfu will likely appear during a major event or as an exclusive Special Research ticket reward. Given that we have our first series of Pokémon Go Fest 2025 dates set to happen from May 29 to June 1 in Japan, it’s incredibly likely Kubfu is set to be the featured Pokémon.

If we’re correct, ticket holders who buy a Pokémon Go ticket will get an exclusive chance to catch Kubfu and have an opportunity to choose the form of Urshifu they to want to evolve it from. With it being Kubfu’s first appearance, players will only get one form, but we can expect additional opportunities in the future and more chances for players to catch Kubfu. After Pokémon Go Fest, it’ll likely happen as an exclusive Special Research ticket, and players should expect to pay money to unlock it. This is a similar process to how Niantic has handled other Mythical Pokémon, such as Meloetta and Keldeo.

We don’t have too many details about the upcoming Might and Mystery season in Pokémon Go. We’ll learn these details as February winds down and we get closer to the start of March. Niantic prefers to release these days within days of the next season, and all the changes we can expect to see. We’ll likely get an update for the Battle League, new Pokémon seasonal rotations, an exclusive Special Research project, and much more.

When we learn how Kubfu fits into Pokémon Go, we’ll look forward to how it and Urshifu fits into the Battle League. Mythical Pokémon are not always the strongest choices, but it could be interesting given how a Fighting and Dark-type or a Fighting and Water-type could perform against other adversaries. Until then, we hope players enjoy the Unova Tour 2025 event set to happen from March 1 to 2, giving a loud bang to Pokémon Go‘s Dual Destiny season.

