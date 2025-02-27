Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Pokemon Legends ZA logo with Lumiose City background.
Images via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports
Category:
Pokémon

Pokémon fans finally got a glimpse of Legends Z-A starter trio—and they’re not impressed

Did they even bother?
Image of Jéssica Gubert
Jéssica Gubert
|

Published: Feb 27, 2025 09:55 am

Among the big reveals for Pokémon Day 2025, many fans hoped to see more information about Pokémon Legends Z-A—like a release date and, of course, the starter trio.

Recommended Videos

Following the pattern set by Arceus with Cyndaquil, Oshawott, and Rowlet, the starter trio in Legends games consists of starters from past main game generations. This time, though, the developers picked an odd combo: two popular starters from Gen. 2 and one from Gen. 5.

a trio of Pokémon on a city street: Chikorita to the left, Tepig on center, Totodile to the right
What is this combo? Image via The Pokémon Company

Chikorita, Tepig, and Totodile are the Pokémon Legends Z-A starters, and fans are not happy. Despite them generally being popular among fans, people have obvious favorites among them—and the lazy choice of putting two Pokémon from the same generation is not helpful, either.

This is a breaking news story with more details to follow. Updates will be added as soon as possible.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
related content