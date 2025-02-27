Pokémon fans finally got a glimpse of Legends Z-A starter trio—and they’re not impressed

Among the big reveals for Pokémon Day 2025, many fans hoped to see more information about Pokémon Legends Z-A—like a release date and, of course, the starter trio.

Following the pattern set by Arceus with Cyndaquil, Oshawott, and Rowlet, the starter trio in Legends games consists of starters from past main game generations. This time, though, the developers picked an odd combo: two popular starters from Gen. 2 and one from Gen. 5.

What is this combo? Image via The Pokémon Company

Chikorita, Tepig, and Totodile are the Pokémon Legends Z-A starters, and fans are not happy. Despite them generally being popular among fans, people have obvious favorites among them—and the lazy choice of putting two Pokémon from the same generation is not helpful, either.

This is a breaking news story with more details to follow. Updates will be added as soon as possible.

