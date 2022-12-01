What are the best natures for Charmander, Charmeleon, and Charizard in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

With Charizard making its first appearance in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet through its Tera Raid Battle Event on Dec. 1, every player will want to get their hands on one.

And with Charizards running around everywhere, you’ll want to make sure your Charizard is one foot ahead of everyone else’s. To make sure of this, you’ll need to optimize your Charizard by giving it the best nature it can get to capitalize on its natural strengths.

If you’re wondering what nature is the best for your Charizard, we’ve got you covered on that front.

What are the best natures for Charmander, Charmeleon, and Charizard?

Image via The Pokémon Company

With the Charizard line, it’s best to remember the saying “offense is the best defense,” which is most definitely the case with Charizard. Who cares about taking hits well when you can burn your opponents to a crisp before they can move?

For this, there are two natures that you can consider:

Timid nature

Modest nature

Timid nature: Charizard already has a good base Speed stat, and with a Timid nature boosting it by an extra 10 percent, you are making sure that you outspeed the majority of the Pokémon that you come across in your battles.

The Timid nature also lowers your Attack stat by 10 percent, but since Charizard has a stronger Special Attack stat, you should be running Special moves on it anyways, so the drop in Attack should make no difference.

Modest nature: Even though Charizard is inclined towards its Special Attack stat rather than Attack, it still isn’t an amazing Special Attack stat. Unless your Charizard has its hidden ability Solar Power while being under harsh sunlight, its damage output can easily seem lackluster.

For this, maximizing your damage output through the Modest nature makes a lot of sense. You are keeping a decent amount of speed while, again, lowering your Attack stat, which shouldn’t matter to your Charizard.