Are McDonald’s Pokémon cards different than regular TCG cards?

A new McDonald’s Pokémon promotion is kicking off, providing fans with new cards to collect and add to their collection. If you don’t have experience with these promotions, you may wonder how the cards differ—and we’ve got an explanation.

The latest McDonald’s Pokémon promotion begins on Jan. 21 in the United States, with a set featuring 15 cards in total—including seven holographic cards. With a fresh buzz in Pokémon following the release of Prismatic Evolutions, the urge to catch ’em all is sky-high.

While McDonald’s Pokémon cards are not the most valuable cards to collect compared to the extremely popular art rares from standard TCG sets, there’s still a demand for them, and there are some key differences you should be aware of.

How are McDonald’s Pokémon cards different?

A unique holofoil pattern. Image via Pokemon/McDonald’s

The stand-out difference between regular Pokémon cards and the McDonald’s Pokémon cards is the holofoil versions, with the McDonald’s holo cards featuring a unique confetti look. While there have been various holo textures in the TCG, the confetti holofoil is now reserved for McDonald’s promotions.

Another main difference is the numbering at the bottom of the card, with McDonald’s cards having their own set. While the artwork is reprinted from existing versions in the regular Pokémon TCG, the cards are technically different due to the numbering and the often-featured McDonald’s logo.

Finally, the print stock used for the cards may also be different, although this isn’t confirmed. Fans have noticed for years that McDonald’s cards feel different in their hands than regular Pokémon cards, but this isn’t surprising as the scale of printing needs to be ramped up to cater to McDonald’s demand, plus the fact that they are distributed in Happy Meals to children—who will likely have greasy hands from their food.

