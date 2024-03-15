How to get Liko’s Sprigatito in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

A new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet code distribution has gone live, letting you obtain a very special Sprigatito—specifically, the one featured in the Pokémon Horizons anime.

Although Pokémon Horizons only began airing in the U.S. on March 7, it’s been running in Japan since April 2023, with this new Sprigatito gift being distributed to celebrate the conclusion of the show’s second story arc. In Pokémon Horizons, Sprigatito is the partner Pokémon of Liko, the new protagonist who took over from Ash Ketchum.

This distribution is the perfect opportunity to add Sprigatito to your collection without starting a new save file in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to receive the Liko’s Sprigatito gift in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Who would say no to a free starter? Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’ve already received similar Pokémon Scarlet and Violet distributions, like the special YOASOBI Pawmot, you’ll know how to obtain Liko’s Sprigatito. If this is your first time, though, it’s a simple process that requires using the Mystery Gift option in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Poké Portal menu and inputting a unique code. Just follow our step-by-step guide below, and that Sprigatito is yours:

Start Pokémon Scarlet or Violet. Open the menu and choose Poké Portal. Choose Mystery Gift. Select Get with Code/ Password. Enter the code L1K0W1TH906

As for Sprigatito’s moveset, it’s only level five and has the attacks Scratch and Leafage. Still, with enough training, you can make it stronger and eventually evolve it into Floragato and Meowscarada. It has the Grass Tera Type, a Quirky Nature, and all its IVs are at 20. It also comes with two Ribbons: the Classic Ribbon and the Partner Ribbon. According to Serebii, this is the first of these Pokémon distributions to feature the Partner Ribbon, which is usually attached to Pokémon you receive from the in-game trades at the League Club from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC.

How long does the Liko’s Sprigatito distribution last in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Liko’s Sprigatito became available in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet on March 15 and was scheduled to remain so for six months. So, you only have until Sept. 30 to claim this gift.

