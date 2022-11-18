All Sprigatito evolutions in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Grass-type first partner Pokémon are often overlooked in Pokémon games. Just look at the results of Splatoon 3’s recent Pokémon-themed Splatfest: only 25 percent of players chose Team Grass, while 40 percent of players chose Team Water and 33 percent chose Team Fire. With a few exceptions, Grass-type starter Pokémon are generally focused more on inflicting status conditions and lowering stats than dealing direct attacks, which may contribute to their relative unpopularity.

The adorable grass cat Sprigatito is here to change that narrative. While it looks like a simple green cat on the surface, there’s a lot more to this Pokémon than what can be seen on the surface. Prior to the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, it was subject to intense debate online as many fans lobbied for it to “stay on four legs” rather than follow the bipedal trend established by many recent starter Pokémon. If you want to see what Sprigatito’s official evolutions look like, you’ve come to the right place.

Here are all of Sprigatito’s evolutions.

Note: Spoilers for Sprigatito’s evolutions below.

Floragato

Image via Nintendo

Floragato is Sprigatito’s first evolution. Much to the chagrin of many fans, it does indeed turn bipedal when it evolves: it almost has the silhouette of a swordfighter or a fencer. It evolves from Sprigatito at level 16, the same as both Fuecoco and Quaxly. It remains a pure Grass-type in this form; it does not gain an additional type. It tends to have a higher Attack and Speed than the other two starter Pokémon.

Meowscarada

Screengrab via Nintendo

Meowscarada is the final evolution of Sprigatito. It evolves from Floragato at level 36, which is consistent with Fuecoco and Quaxly’s evolutions. When it evolves, it gains an extra type, Dark, making it a dual Grass and Dark-type. It can learn a variety of Grass-type and Dark-type moves, including classics like Energy Ball and Leaf Storm.

When Floragato evolves into Meowscarada, it has the opportunity to learn Flower Trick, a move exclusive to the Sprigatito line. Flower Trick is a Physical Grass-type move that deals damage to the opposing Pokémon. It has a power of 70, it never misses, and it’s guaranteed to land a critical hit.