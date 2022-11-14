Who won the Splatoon x Pokémon Splatfest?

Which first partner Pokémon is the best? Splatoon players have made themselves heard.

As of Nov. 13, Splatoon 3‘s Pokémon-themed Splatfest has concluded. Following in the footsteps of September’s deserted island Splatfest, this event asked players which Pokémon they would choose as their first partner: a Grass-type, a Water-type, or a Fire-type. The Splatfest was designed to build hype for the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which release on Nov. 18.

As is customary after a Splatfest concludes, developer Nintendo has revealed who took home the ultimate title. The results are based on how many players chose each team and how each team performed in open and pro matches. The Pokémon Splatfest was unusual in that it was a sweep: one team won every single category, giving no doubt as to who the victor is.

Here are the results of the Pokémon Splatfest.

Pokémon Splatfest results

With a flawless 45p score, #TeamWater hits like a Hydro Pump and captures the #Splatfest win!



Thanks to all the Inklings, Octolings, and Trainers who laid down ink for their favorite Pokémon type! pic.twitter.com/GIrk315Wt8 — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) November 14, 2022

In both the game itself and a tweet from the official Splatoon Twitter account, Nintendo revealed that the Water team won the Splatfest. Players under the Water banner collected the most Conch Shells, won the most open and pro matches, and were part of the largest team.

Forty percent of participants chose Team Water, 33 percent chose Team Fire, and 25 percent chose Team Grass. That didn’t stop Grass from doing their part, though: They beat Team Fire in Conch Shells collected, open matches won, and pro matches won. Players who were a part of Team Water will receive additional rewards the next time they log into the game.

It’s not known what the theme of the next Splatfest will be or when it will occur. The development team recently announced Chill Season, the next wave of content arriving in the game. While the accompanying tweet said that Chill Season will include new events, little about those events has been specified outside of the arrival of Big Run battles in Salmon Run.