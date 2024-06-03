Leaker claims Splatoon 4 is currently in development

A prominent leaker is sensationally claiming a new Splatoon game is in active development and goes by the codename “Spiral” internally at Nintendo.

Recommended Videos

The leak comes from Midori, a Nintendo leaker who has been throwing out a lot of supposed leaks this past week. They even claimed a new Zelda game and a new entry in the Nintendo Sports series are being developed.

There is a a game project at Nintendo with the codename Spiral.



By researching the data I have received in the last month, it is very likely that this is the codename for the next entry in the Splatoon series. pic.twitter.com/dIp5yMf94n — みどり (@MbKKssTBhz5) June 2, 2024

We say supposedly on purpose because all this information is leaks and unconfirmed speculation. Midori has a good track record for revealing information. Still, no details on what the Splatoon title could be have been revealed outside of the codename, and we can’t take any information like this as fact until Nintendo officially reveals the project, whatever that might be.

If we had to take a guess, Splatoon 4, or whatever Nintendo ends up calling it should the leak be real, would make perfect sense. Nintendo is preparing to launch the Switch successor sometime within the next year, and having a Splatoon game included in the launch window would tick all the right boxes.

Splatoon has become one of Nintendo’s biggest franchises since the original release on Wii U back in May 2015, and the Switch had two Splatoon games that had an abundance of modes and players over the console’s lifecycle. A new installment for a brand-new system would be a match made in heaven.

Now, it’s just a case of if and when Nintendo will reveal this rumored information.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more