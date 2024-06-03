Category:
Splatoon

Leaker claims Splatoon 4 is currently in development

Switch is up?
Adam Newell
Published: Jun 3, 2024

A prominent leaker is sensationally claiming a new Splatoon game is in active development and goes by the codename “Spiral” internally at Nintendo.

The leak comes from Midori, a Nintendo leaker who has been throwing out a lot of supposed leaks this past week. They even claimed a new Zelda game and a new entry in the Nintendo Sports series are being developed.

We say supposedly on purpose because all this information is leaks and unconfirmed speculation. Midori has a good track record for revealing information. Still, no details on what the Splatoon title could be have been revealed outside of the codename, and we can’t take any information like this as fact until Nintendo officially reveals the project, whatever that might be.

If we had to take a guess, Splatoon 4, or whatever Nintendo ends up calling it should the leak be real, would make perfect sense. Nintendo is preparing to launch the Switch successor sometime within the next year, and having a Splatoon game included in the launch window would tick all the right boxes.

Splatoon has become one of Nintendo’s biggest franchises since the original release on Wii U back in May 2015, and the Switch had two Splatoon games that had an abundance of modes and players over the console’s lifecycle. A new installment for a brand-new system would be a match made in heaven.

Now, it’s just a case of if and when Nintendo will reveal this rumored information.

Adam Newell
Assigning Editor. In 2015, Adam graduated from the University of Aberystwyth with a bachelor's in Media and Communications. Working in the industry for over ten years. If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.