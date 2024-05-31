A new Zelda game is reportedly in development, according to prominent leaker

A brand new Zelda title is apparently in development, according to Midori, a prominent leaker from Japan.

It isn’t the only game that Midori thinks are coming from Nintendo either, with another project around Nintendo’s Sports series likely also in the works. Not much information is known about these titles other than they exist, according to the leaker, but there are some potential clues to what they could be.

There is a project at Nintendo with the codename Edward.



This might be related to the rumors of a new Zelda series title. — みどり (@MbKKssTBhz5) May 31, 2024

To tease fans and stoke fires, Midori responded to one comment in the X (formerly Twitter) thread saying a similar leak in the past for a game called “Richard” turned out to be the Link’s Awakening remake for the Nintendo Switch. That seems to hint towards another remake of some kind, maybe around the Oracle of Seasons and Oracle of Ages titles that have been rumored to get a remake for a while now.

Equally, outside of the in-development news, nothing further stands out. It could be for Nintendo Switch or even Nintendo’s next piece of hardware, and that’s if all these rumors and leaks turn out to be true. As it’s a leak, we can’t take what Midori says as fact until Nintendo officially reveals some information. The leak is also so open-ended that there’s no telling what kind of game we might see—or if there is even one.

If Nintendo were to release a brand new Zelda title, the prospect of a remake to close out the Switch’s library or developing something to launch during the Switch successor’s release year seems like the two most likely options.

