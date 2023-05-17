Pony Points are basically a loyalty program for all the stables in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The more you “shop” with the stables, the more Pony Points you earn on your Pony Points Card, and those points can be converted into increasingly valuable rewards.

So, how exactly do you get more Pony Points? And are the rewards worth it?

All Pony Points rewards in Tears of the Kingdom

Listed below, you’ll find all of the Pony Points rewards in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It’s not really a price list though. Think of it as a linear progression. What I mean is that you earn each reward on the list when you reach the total number of points listed, and you can’t skip any rewards. So, when you trade in your first three points for the Towing Harness, you then only need two more points to get the Horse God Fabric. Confusingly, you’ll see the three points deducted, but the amount you’ve earned in total is what counts.

Points: 3

Reward: Towing Harness

Points: 5

Reward: Horse God Fabric

Points: 7

Reward: Malanya Bed (this unlocks the possibility of lodging in a Malanya bed, but you still have to pay 50 rupees each time you use one)

Points: 10

Reward: Maximum registered horses increased by one

Points: 13

Reward: Traveler’s Saddle and Bridle

Points: 16

Reward: Mane Restyling Service

Points: 20

Reward: Maximum registered horses increased by one.

Points: 23

Reward: Knight’s Saddle and Knight’s Bridle

Points: 26

Reward: Extravagant Saddle and Bridle

Points: 30

Reward: Maximum registered horses increased by one

Points: 35

Reward: Maximum registered horses increased by one

Points: 40

Reward: 50 percent off registering horses and lodgings

Points: 45

Reward: 5 Sleepover Tickets

Points: 50

Reward: 3 Endura Carrots

Points: 55

Reward: 5 Sleepover Tickets

Points: 60

Reward: 3 Endura Carrots

How to get Pony Points in Tears of the Kingdom

There are two main ways to get Pony Points in Tears of the Kingdom. The first is lodging at stables, which will earn you one Pony Point, but will cost you either 20 or 50 rupees depending on the type of bed you use. The second is catching and taming a horse, then registering it at a stable. Each horse you register will cost you 20 rupees, but will earn you one Pony Point. Initially, you can register six horses with stables (at all stables, not at each stable), but you can increase that maximum by spending Pony Points. There are also a few stable-related quests that reward Pony Points, such as fixing the Lookout Landing stables.

