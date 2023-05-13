So you’ve found what you believe to be one of the coolest items in Hyrule, but it’s a little too heavy to carry across the map. You could use Ultrahand to lug it to your destination, but why do all that heavy lifting when your horse could tow it for you?

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, players have even more customization options for their horse. One of these options allows you to attach a harness to your equine friend to assist you in all your building needs. Need to transport construction materials and don’t want to make more than one trip? Let good ol’ Butterscotch do it for you.

Here’s everything you need to know about towing horse carts or wagons around Hyrule in TotK.

Where to get the Towing Harness for your horse in TotK

Before you tow a cart, you need two things: a horse and the Towing Harness. If you’ve played Breath of the Wild and have your save data on the same console as TotK, you can easily transfer your horses from BotW by visiting a stable and speaking to the stablemaster. This will save you some time, otherwise, you’ll need to catch a horse and tame it. Make sure to register it with a stable so it won’t run off before you can hook up your wagon.

Once you’ve registered your horse, you’ll need to obtain the Towing Harness. Every time you visit a stable or stay at an inn, you will accrue Pony Points. This is Hyrule’s equivalent of a store rewards program; the more you “shop,” the more rewards you get. Visiting a stable for the first time or staying at its inn both award one point. You need three points to get a Towing Harness, the first reward in the Pony Points system.

When you have enough points, interact with the ledger that can be found inside every stable, as shown in the screenshots below. You’ll be able to redeem your points through the dialogue options, and a Towing Harness will be automatically added to your Key Items menu in your inventory.

How to put the Towing Harness on your horse

So you’ve got your horse and the Towing Harness. You’re good to go, right? Wrong. You need to first put that harness on your horse.

To do so, speak to the stablemaster again, and there will be a dialogue option allowing you to customize your horse. After selecting this option, your horse will show on the screen, and you’ll have the choice to attach the harness to your noble steed.

With the harness equipped, your horse will drag behind a towing block wherever it goes. You can then use Ultrahand to attach the block to large items, carts, or wagons, which can often be found around stables. If you’re not interested in building your own carriage, there’s one parked just outside the Riverside Stable, one of the earliest stables you’ll come across after first stepping foot in Hyrule.

When attaching the towing block to a wagon, we found that it helps to squarely line your horse up, as shown in the video below, before attempting to link it to the harness. If the two aren’t properly lined up, the connection won’t be made and you’ll have to start over.

How to build a cart in TotK

If you don’t have a cart or can’t find a wagon, you can always build one yourself.

Building a cart is as simple as putting together a few wood planks and four wheels with Ultrahand. Make sure you use one of the longer pieces of wood as the bottom of the cart, and it helps if your wheels are evenly separated to distribute the weight load properly. We found attaching narrow planks or walls to the cart helped easily connect the Towing Harness and will prevent anything from falling out of the cart if you don’t attach your cargo to the cart itself.

It might take a couple of attempts to build a functional cart, but one of the best parts of TotK‘s building mechanic is that you can have fun with it. Deck your cart out with different seating options or make it aerodynamic for a quick drift around Hyrule—the possibilities are endless.

