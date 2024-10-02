The more Echoes you have, the easier it is to traverse Hyrule and defeat all enemies you come across in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. One of the most useful Echoes you can get is Platboom, your very own moving platform ready to take you wherever you need to go.

This Echo is an incredibly helpful one to have when you’re trying to easily reach high places. It’s not easy to unlock, but it’s certainly worth the effort, so here’s how to get Platboom in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

Platboom location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

Platboom is hidden in a secret dungeon. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

You can find Platboom in a secret dungeon located right behind Gerudo Town in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. It’s a pretty tricky spot to find and a tough enemy to beat depending on what Echoes you have, so here’s everything you need to do to unlock the Platboom Echo.

Travel to Gerudo Town . This location can be found near the bottom left corner of the map. It can take quite a while to get there depending on where you are when you start searching for this Echo, so you may want to consider getting a Horse first to make the traveling process easier.

. This location can be found near the bottom left corner of the map. It can take quite a while to get there depending on where you are when you start searching for this Echo, so you may want to consider getting a Horse first to make the traveling process easier. Use Echoes to climb the mountains behind Gerudo Town . The location you need to reach is hidden in the hills right behind this tiny town, so use the Echoes you have to climb it. Whatever combination works best for you here is what you should use, but I used some Trampoline and Bed Echoes to reach the right spot.

. The location you need to reach is hidden in the hills right behind this tiny town, so use the Echoes you have to climb it. Whatever combination works best for you here is what you should use, but I used some Trampoline and Bed Echoes to reach the right spot. Locate and enter the secret dungeon. Once you’re in the mountains behind Gerudo Town, look for a small opening with a ladder you can climb down which is the spot marked on the map above. When you find it, head inside.

Once you’re in this secret dungeon, you’ll see two Platboom floating to your right. If you want to add any Echo to your collection, you first have to defeat it which means it’s now time to beat Platboom.

How to defeat Platboom in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

Platboom is a tricky Echo to vanquish since the only way to defeat it is by attacking it from the side. There are lots of different Echoes you can use to defeat Platboom, but you must pick one that can swiftly deal damage from the side to take down this enemy.

I used a Deku Baba to attack and eliminate Platboom and it worked quite well. If you have the Swordfighter form, you can also attack it directly, but timing is key and it can be tough to strike it at the right time, meaning you may end up wasting all of your Swordfighter form energy. Echoes can endlessly be created while getting more Swordfighter form energy can be tricky, so it’s best to rely on Echoes here.

Deku Baba for the win. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I tried lots of other Echoes including Guay, Keese, and Wolfos, but none of them were as efficient at attacking Platboom from the side. Platboom is fully protected on both the top and bottom, so you need an Echo that can deal damage by its side when it surges down to the ground.

Flying Echoes can sometimes get a bit of damage in when Platboom is up in the air, but it’s not much, so it’s best to focus on attacking when Platboom comes down to the ground. Deku Baba works well since it’s a stationary snapping flower with a decent attack and you can place it right next to Platboom, but any other ground Echo like this one works here too. You ideally want one that doesn’t walk around since all Echoes that do are likely to end up being crushed by Platboom.

What does Platboom do in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom?

Platboom is essentially your own personal elevator and can be used as a platform you can hop on to reach new heights. This Echo can also quickly descend to crush unsuspecting enemies, but it’s not mobile beyond going up and down which means it’s generally not great for most combat situations.

It costs three Tri Power to summon this Echo until you get Tri to level eight when the cost is then reduced to two. Like Thwomp in Mario, this Echo slams to the ground whenever you get close to it, so you need to be careful when approaching and interacting with it.

Don’t let it crush you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now that you have Platboom in your collection, you’re ready to tackle even tougher trials around Hyrule. Next, you might consider working on the Slumber Dojo challenges, getting chest behind wall in Gerudo Sanctum, and acquiring all Zelda outfits.

