How to hit the Ghost Eye Switch in Graveyard Cave in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

For Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past lovers, the Graveyard Cave in Echoes of Wisdom is a special place to discover. It takes you back through the sewers where you began your journey nearly two decades ago—albeit with a few mind-boggling puzzles to overcome.

When you approach the Northern Sanctuary for the first time, you’ll find that the rift has taken it. After entering the Still World and repairing the area, the sanctuary and the graveyard are available to explore once again. You can go through the Graveyard to the west of the Sanctuary to discover a hidden cave mini-dungeon with its own unique echoes and rewards.

You gain access to the cave by lighting two torches using the Ignizol echo or any fire-making echo you might have to remove the tombstone hiding the entrance. Upon entering the cave, you might think it’s an easy sub-area to explore. That is until you encounter a weirdly-placed ghost eye switch hidden behind a wall out of reach, with seemingly no way to hit it.

Graveyard Cave Ghost Cave Door Eye Switch puzzle solution in Echoes of Wisdom

Lock on tight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The room in Graveyard Cave is pretty barren. There are three small sections interlinked with a couple of enemies to kill and a few boulders to pick up, throw, and destroy one another. You can see a locked door to the right and the blue ghost switch in the middle at the back, hidden behind a wall.

At first, you might think there’s a hidden switch to find in the room, but there isn’t. Equally, trying to use echoes that can go through the wall doesn’t seem to do anything. Bomb echoes also don’t have a big enough explosion to hit the switch that is far away. So, how on earth do you hit it?

It’s actually quite easy.

In the previous room, you should have fought and picked up two echoes. One is a Stuffed Bear that doesn’t have much use outside of distracting certain enemies, and the Ghini echo, a ghost monster you can kill and pick up like other monster echoes. The Ghini echo is the only echo that can phase through walls, but even trying to use the Ghini echo seems useless when you spam it on the wall, as it won’t actively go and hit the ghost eye switch, as it doesn’t perceive it as an enemy.

Instead, you must press the ZL button to have Zelda lock onto the switch. Hold the button while locked on and press Y to send out the Ghini echo. The Ghini echo should then go towards the switch and hit it, giving you access to the next room which has a giant Ghini boss waiting for you. After beating the giant Ghini and picking up its echo, you’ll go into the final room that has a treasure chest with a Golden Egg inside of it.

That completes everything in the Graveyard Cave, as there is nothing else in the area to do. So feel free to move on after that.

