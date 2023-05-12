The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is bigger than Breath of the Wild in many ways, including the sheer size of its map and the areas players can explore. And, with more map space, there is more room for Shrines to pair with the game’s other returning features.

As you explore Hyrule and the Sky Islands, locating and beating Shrines will become another part of your journey.

Shrines serve basically the same purpose in TotK as they did in BotW, acting as trials to test the player on their way to empowering Link throughout the game and creating fast travel spots on the map. This is something that, while not required, will make some challenges in the game easier since they help you master your abilities and give Link upgrades.

Each Shrine has a puzzle of sorts inside that needs to be solved—most of the time through the use of an ability or skill Link has learned by the time he reaches that trial. They also typically contain special rewards that players can get during the challenges too, whether that be through finding chests or defeating enemies.

TotK has more Shrines to tackle than its predecessor, which means more challenges, rewards, and exploring for anyone who picks up the game.

How many Shrines are in Tears of the Kingdom compared to Breath of the Wild?

Breath of the Wild was the first game in the Zelda series to introduce Shrines, using them as a sort of replacement for traditional dungeons to an extent in its more open gameplay design that I, and many other players, find more engaging.

In total, BotW had 120 Shrines for players to complete. These were spread throughout Hyrule, with some being hidden very well or locked behind select tasks that needed to be completed. Regardless, tracking them all down and completing their trials was a core element of the game.

Tears of the Kingdom expands on the concept slightly, while also offering additional content I think enhances and pairs perfectly with Shrines.

While not a massive increase, TotK has a total of 152 Shrines split between the land and sky—though there might be some undiscovered locations found as more players get their hands on the game. There are also new types of Shrines introduced in TotK that have new methods of completion compared to those in BotW—they also look different too, just like Link.

