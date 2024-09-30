All Slumber Dojo challenges in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

There are lots of challenging battles you’ll face as you navigate around Hyrule in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. One of the best ways to hone your fighting abilities so you can be ready for any battle you come across is by completing all Slumber Dojo challenges.
All of the Wisdom Slumber Dojo trials are sure to help you become a better fighter, but they also grant you some great rewards when you successfully finish them. If you’re interested in learning about these trials and the prizes they offer, here are all of the Slumber Dojo challenges in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.
All Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Slumber Dojo challenges and rewards
There are 15 Slumber Dojo challenges you can tackle in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. Each challenge grants you one reward for clearing the trial, but you can also earn a bonus special fast clear reward if you manage to finish the challenge extra quickly.
Here are all 15 Slumber Dojo challenges you can complete and the rewards you get to claim from each one.
|Number
|Stage
|Time limit
|Clear reward
|Fast clear reward
|One
|Blank Slate Battle
|One minute
|Five Electro Apples
|Five Floral Nectar
|Two
|Caromadillos’ Revenge
|One minute and 10 seconds
|Five Monster Fangs
|Three Refreshing Grapes
|Three
|Flow of Battle
|One minute and 30 seconds
|Five Bubble Kelp
|Five Riverhorses
|Four
|Blank-Slate Battle: Wind
|One minute and five seconds
|Five Chilly Cacti
|Five Warm Peppers
|Five
|Titans’ Gathering
|10 minutes
|Five Fresh Milk
|Seven Radiant Butter
|Six
|Moblins’ Revenge
|One minute
|20 Rupees
|Three Monster Stones
|Seven
|Floating on Fire
|Two minutes and 10 seconds
|Three Monster Stones
|Seven Rocktato
|Eight
|A Shock in the Dark
|One minute and 40 seconds
|Eight Monster Guts
|Seven Electro Apples
|Nine
|Blank-Slate Battle: Ice
|One minute and 45 seconds
|Eight Radiant Butter
|Seven Twisted Pumpkins
|10
|Revenge from the Skies
|One minute and 10 seconds
|Eight Twisted Pumpkins
|Seven Chilly Cacti
|11
|Blank-Slate Battle: Final
|Two minutes
|Three Golden Eggs
|Seven Monster Fangds
|12
|Trial of Flame and Ice
|55 seconds
|Five Golden Eggs
|Seven Rock Salt
|13
|Wizzrobe Gathering
|Two minutes and 35 seconds
|50 Rupees
|Seven Monster Guts
|14
|The Titans Gather Again
|10 minutes and 45 seconds
|Five Monster Stones
|Seven Fresh Milk
|15
|The Titans’ Final Gathering
|15 minutes and 50 seconds
|Green Tunic Outfit
|Two Golden Eggs
All Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Slumber Dojo milestone rewards
In addition to the prizes granted at the end of each stage, you also get to claim some special milestone rewards as you make your way through these challenges. These are extra special prizes and you get to claim a total of six bonus rewards as you complete all Slumber Dojo challenges.
|Requirement
|Reward
|Use
|Finish two stages.
|One Heart Piece
|Increases maximum health.
|Finish four stages.
|One First Mastery
|Extends the duration of the Swordfighter form.
|Finish six stages.
|One Heirloom Katana
|A quest item you need for Dampé.
|Finish eight stages.
|One Second Mastery
|Extends the duration of the Swordfighter form.
|Finish 11 stages.
|One Heart Piece
|Increases maximum health.
|Finish 14 stages.
|One Final Mastery
|Extends the duration of the Swordfighter form.
Where to find the Slumber Dojo in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom
The Slumber Dojo you can visit to tackle Slumber Dojo challenges in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom can be found in a cave near the west end of Kakariko Village. This tiny town is near the very west middle edge of the map.
If you’re having trouble finding this cave, start by making your way over to Kakariko Village. It’s pretty far away from the starting area, so you may want to get a Horse before you try to travel there so you can get around more quickly.
Once you’re in the village, locate the center statue in the town square then head west past the chicken coop. As soon as you pass the end of it, you’ll see a cave entrance with some flags in front of it. Head inside so you can begin tackling the Wisdom Slumber Dojo challenges.
