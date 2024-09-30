Image Credit: Bethesda
Zelda standing in the Slumber Dojo in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Zelda

All Slumber Dojo challenges in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

Tackle some tough trials to claim epic rewards.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
Published: Sep 30, 2024 11:35 am

There are lots of challenging battles you’ll face as you navigate around Hyrule in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. One of the best ways to hone your fighting abilities so you can be ready for any battle you come across is by completing all Slumber Dojo challenges.

All of the Wisdom Slumber Dojo trials are sure to help you become a better fighter, but they also grant you some great rewards when you successfully finish them. If you’re interested in learning about these trials and the prizes they offer, here are all of the Slumber Dojo challenges in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

All Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Slumber Dojo challenges and rewards

Talking to start a Slumber Dojo challenge in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.
Are you up for the challenge? Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 15 Slumber Dojo challenges you can tackle in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. Each challenge grants you one reward for clearing the trial, but you can also earn a bonus special fast clear reward if you manage to finish the challenge extra quickly.

Here are all 15 Slumber Dojo challenges you can complete and the rewards you get to claim from each one.

NumberStageTime limitClear rewardFast clear reward
OneBlank Slate BattleOne minuteFive Electro ApplesFive Floral Nectar
TwoCaromadillos’ RevengeOne minute and 10 secondsFive Monster FangsThree Refreshing Grapes
ThreeFlow of BattleOne minute and 30 secondsFive Bubble KelpFive Riverhorses
FourBlank-Slate Battle: WindOne minute and five secondsFive Chilly CactiFive Warm Peppers
FiveTitans’ Gathering10 minutesFive Fresh MilkSeven Radiant Butter
SixMoblins’ RevengeOne minute20 RupeesThree Monster Stones
SevenFloating on FireTwo minutes and 10 secondsThree Monster StonesSeven Rocktato
EightA Shock in the DarkOne minute and 40 secondsEight Monster GutsSeven Electro Apples
NineBlank-Slate Battle: IceOne minute and 45 secondsEight Radiant ButterSeven Twisted Pumpkins
10Revenge from the SkiesOne minute and 10 secondsEight Twisted PumpkinsSeven Chilly Cacti
11Blank-Slate Battle: FinalTwo minutesThree Golden EggsSeven Monster Fangds
12Trial of Flame and Ice55 secondsFive Golden EggsSeven Rock Salt
13Wizzrobe GatheringTwo minutes and 35 seconds50 RupeesSeven Monster Guts
14The Titans Gather Again10 minutes and 45 secondsFive Monster StonesSeven Fresh Milk
15The Titans’ Final Gathering15 minutes and 50 secondsGreen Tunic OutfitTwo Golden Eggs

All Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Slumber Dojo milestone rewards

In addition to the prizes granted at the end of each stage, you also get to claim some special milestone rewards as you make your way through these challenges. These are extra special prizes and you get to claim a total of six bonus rewards as you complete all Slumber Dojo challenges.

Requirement RewardUse
Finish two stages.One Heart Piece Increases maximum health.
Finish four stages.One First Mastery Extends the duration of the Swordfighter form.
Finish six stages.One Heirloom KatanaA quest item you need for Dampé.
Finish eight stages.One Second MasteryExtends the duration of the Swordfighter form.
Finish 11 stages.One Heart PieceIncreases maximum health.
Finish 14 stages.One Final MasteryExtends the duration of the Swordfighter form.

Where to find the Slumber Dojo in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

The Slumber Dojo you can visit to tackle Slumber Dojo challenges in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom can be found in a cave near the west end of Kakariko Village. This tiny town is near the very west middle edge of the map.

The location of the Slumber Dojo in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.
You can tackle these challenges in a small village cave. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

If you’re having trouble finding this cave, start by making your way over to Kakariko Village. It’s pretty far away from the starting area, so you may want to get a Horse before you try to travel there so you can get around more quickly.

Once you’re in the village, locate the center statue in the town square then head west past the chicken coop. As soon as you pass the end of it, you’ll see a cave entrance with some flags in front of it. Head inside so you can begin tackling the Wisdom Slumber Dojo challenges.

