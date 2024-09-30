All Slumber Dojo challenges in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

There are lots of challenging battles you’ll face as you navigate around Hyrule in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. One of the best ways to hone your fighting abilities so you can be ready for any battle you come across is by completing all Slumber Dojo challenges.

All of the Wisdom Slumber Dojo trials are sure to help you become a better fighter, but they also grant you some great rewards when you successfully finish them. If you’re interested in learning about these trials and the prizes they offer, here are all of the Slumber Dojo challenges in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

All Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Slumber Dojo challenges and rewards

Are you up for the challenge? Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 15 Slumber Dojo challenges you can tackle in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. Each challenge grants you one reward for clearing the trial, but you can also earn a bonus special fast clear reward if you manage to finish the challenge extra quickly.

Here are all 15 Slumber Dojo challenges you can complete and the rewards you get to claim from each one.

Number Stage Time limit Clear reward Fast clear reward One Blank Slate Battle One minute Five Electro Apples Five Floral Nectar Two Caromadillos’ Revenge One minute and 10 seconds Five Monster Fangs Three Refreshing Grapes Three Flow of Battle One minute and 30 seconds Five Bubble Kelp Five Riverhorses Four Blank-Slate Battle: Wind One minute and five seconds Five Chilly Cacti Five Warm Peppers Five Titans’ Gathering 10 minutes Five Fresh Milk Seven Radiant Butter Six Moblins’ Revenge One minute 20 Rupees Three Monster Stones Seven Floating on Fire Two minutes and 10 seconds Three Monster Stones Seven Rocktato Eight A Shock in the Dark One minute and 40 seconds Eight Monster Guts Seven Electro Apples Nine Blank-Slate Battle: Ice One minute and 45 seconds Eight Radiant Butter Seven Twisted Pumpkins 10 Revenge from the Skies One minute and 10 seconds Eight Twisted Pumpkins Seven Chilly Cacti 11 Blank-Slate Battle: Final Two minutes Three Golden Eggs Seven Monster Fangds 12 Trial of Flame and Ice 55 seconds Five Golden Eggs Seven Rock Salt 13 Wizzrobe Gathering Two minutes and 35 seconds 50 Rupees Seven Monster Guts 14 The Titans Gather Again 10 minutes and 45 seconds Five Monster Stones Seven Fresh Milk 15 The Titans’ Final Gathering 15 minutes and 50 seconds Green Tunic Outfit Two Golden Eggs

All Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Slumber Dojo milestone rewards

In addition to the prizes granted at the end of each stage, you also get to claim some special milestone rewards as you make your way through these challenges. These are extra special prizes and you get to claim a total of six bonus rewards as you complete all Slumber Dojo challenges.

Requirement Reward Use Finish two stages. One Heart Piece Increases maximum health. Finish four stages. One First Mastery Extends the duration of the Swordfighter form. Finish six stages. One Heirloom Katana A quest item you need for Dampé. Finish eight stages. One Second Mastery Extends the duration of the Swordfighter form. Finish 11 stages. One Heart Piece Increases maximum health. Finish 14 stages. One Final Mastery Extends the duration of the Swordfighter form.

Where to find the Slumber Dojo in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

The Slumber Dojo you can visit to tackle Slumber Dojo challenges in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom can be found in a cave near the west end of Kakariko Village. This tiny town is near the very west middle edge of the map.

You can tackle these challenges in a small village cave. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

If you’re having trouble finding this cave, start by making your way over to Kakariko Village. It’s pretty far away from the starting area, so you may want to get a Horse before you try to travel there so you can get around more quickly.

Once you’re in the village, locate the center statue in the town square then head west past the chicken coop. As soon as you pass the end of it, you’ll see a cave entrance with some flags in front of it. Head inside so you can begin tackling the Wisdom Slumber Dojo challenges.

