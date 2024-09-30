How to get chest behind wall in Gerudo Sanctum in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

In Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, there are many chests in Gerudo Sanctum, most of which are fairly easy to find and reach. But on 2F, there’s one on the far side of a wall that appears to be unreachable. Getting to this chest requires a bit of patience and ingenuity.

Recommended Videos

When you enter the east side of the Gerudo Sanctum 2F chamber in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, you can clearly see a chest, six pots, and a square of sand on the west side of the chamber. But the wall that divides the chamber in half goes right to the ceiling and is totally impenetrable. What you can’t see is the ceiling above the chest, part of which is also made of sand. But I’m here to tell you that you can’t get to the chest until a little later, so stop messing around with Echoes and head through the doorway in the south wall.

How to reach walled off chest in Gerudo Sanctum in Echoes of Wisdom

Fortunately, Zelda does not take falling damage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To reach the Gerudo Sanctum chest behind the solid wall, simply continue through the Gerudo Sanctum until you find yourself outside in the Stilled Gerudo Sanctum area. Make your way up and around via the rift debris until you reach the roof of the Gerudo Sanctum. Activate the Waypoint here so that you can Warp back here after opening the Gerudo Sanctum chest.

Defeat the various enemies on the roof of Gerudo Sanctum, and instead of heading east and climbing down the wall on that side, head to the west side of the roof. Just to the left of the Waypoint, there’s a single square which is made of sand instead of a roof tile. This square of sand is directly above the Gerudo Sanctum chest you’re after.

So, select a Holmill Echo and spawn it directly onto that square of sand. If you don’t have a Holmill Echo, then I’m afraid you’re going to have to go all the way back to the Ancestor’s Cave of Rest to get one. But I’m almost certain you will have already picked one up there earlier in the A Rift in the Gerudo Desert quest.

That wasn’t so tricky after all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Holmill should immediately dig a hole through the sand, and you can then follow it through the hole into the Gerudo Desert chest chamber. The chest contains 50 rupees which, as ever, makes you very happy. You can use another Holmill to get out of here through the sandy floor, but it’s quicker to simply Warp back to the roof of Gerudo Sanctum.

From here, you can continue on your quest through Gerudo Sanctum.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy