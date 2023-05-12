How old is Link in Tears of the Kingdom?

Link is back in action in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which takes place after the events of Breath of the Wild. While it isn’t clear how many years have passed between BotW and Tears of the Kingdom, Link’s age in his adventures still remains a mystery that fans can only solve with assumptions and math.

Throughout the Zelda franchise’s history, Link’s age has always been in a range since the only thing that fans had to work with was the character’s looks.

What is Link’s age in Tears of the Kingdom?

Link is estimated to be around 118 to 122 years old in Tears of the Kingdom, which would make him 18 or 22 physically. The added 100 years comes from the time when Link was frozen.

Image via Nintendo

In BotW, Link was between 17 to 20 years of age. We think the time gap between Tears of the Kingdom and BotW should be around one or two years since Link still looks quite young, with only a few aging details.

Regardless of Link’s age, the Master Swordsman still possesses all the necessary skills to accomplish everything he sets out to do. In Tears of the Kingdom, fans will find themselves a part of many adventures, including getting the Paraglider and farming Bomb Flowers that can be used to craft various items.

Unlocking all the enchantments will help players drastically while completing the main storyline quests, but unless you’re a speedrunner, we recommend taking time to dive into all the dialogues and every piece of lore that Tears of the Kingdom has to offer.

