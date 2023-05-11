How to get the Paraglider in Tears of the Kingdom

If you have played any Nintendo Switch Zelda game, then you will know how important the Paraglider is for the vast majority of your exploration. It’s essentially a key item and unfortunately, it isn’t exactly handed to you in Tears of the Kingdom.

With the Paraglider, players are able to soar across the map, stop themselves from an early death, or if you are anything like us you will likely just enjoy having it for mere safety. After all, it’s hard to travel anywhere in the world without it. Though at the beginning of the game, it feels like you will never unlock it as the hours go by.

So, where exactly can you find it?

Paraglider location in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Dot Esports

In theory, the Paraglider can be a missable item depending on how you plan to play the game.

Upon completing tutorial island and landing back into Hyrule Field, players have a choice of either going around the world and seeing what is to offer or following the main questline. By all means, please follow the main quest line! As if you don’t you’ll miss out on a bunch of useful items and abilities including the Paraglider which is nearly essential for most of the game!

Once you get to a point in the story where you will activate some towers, that is when you will be given the Paraglider finally after hours of waiting and being without it.

You are then (mostly) free to explore the world at your leisure but honestly, if you can help it, stick to the main quests for as long as you’re able to. You won’t be disappointed by the things you unlock and the rewards you get.

About the author