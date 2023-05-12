The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom builds upon basically everything Breath of the Wild did by adding more content or changing things in unique ways. This means giving players more customization options, including the design of the now-iconic paraglider item.

The item Link used to traverse the skies in BotW is actually even more crucial for its sequel, as the paraglider makes leaping between Sky Islands and other structures high above Hyrule possible. And now, you can soar in style.

Nintendo has added options to change the design of your paraglider’s sail fabric, meaning you can swap between various patterns—all of which have some significance to the Zelda franchise. There are several methods to unlock all of these design options once you get into the swing of things, but you will have to go out of your way a bit to make the swap from TotK’s base design for your trusty tool.

Where to change Paraglider designs in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Hateno Village should be a familiar place if you’ve played Breath of the Wild, and it makes a return in Tears of the Kingdom as a point of interest fairly early on.

The Dye Shop is once again located in the village, which is where you can dye certain pieces of your clothing just like in BotW. However, it is also where you can pay a fee to swap the fabric and tassels on your paraglider out for one of the other patterns you have collected during your journey.

Screenshot via Dot Esports Screenshot via Dot Esports

Related: How do Gacha Device Dispensers work in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Just talk to Sayge in the shop and you can pick your pattern or view what each paraglider design will look like. You will have to own the fabric in order to make the swap, and each time you want to change designs it will cost you 20 Rupees.

All Paraglider designs and where to unlock them in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

There are more than a handful of unique paraglider designs you can unlock during your playthrough, though some might be easier to obtain than others.

Outside of the Ordinary Fabric you start off with and a few patterns you pick up naturally, the easiest way to unlock some of the designs players will want to see and use the most is through using amiibo—since they can unlock fabric themed around their game of origin. For example, using the Wind Waker Toon Link amiibo will unlock the King of Red Lions Fabric, which has a distinct style from the GameCube classic.

Screenshot via Dot Esports

You can also get some of these designs by simply playing through the game and completing quests. Here is a full list of paraglider fabric and how to unlock it:

Ordinary Fabric Unlock the paraglider

Champion’s Tunic Fabric Tears of the Kingdom Link amiibo

Hylian Hood Fabric amiibo Breath of the Wild Rider Link amiibo

Goddess Fabric Skyward Sword Zelda and Loftwing amiibo

Majora’s Mask Fabric Majora’s Mask Young Link amiibo

Lon Lon Ranch Fabric Ocarina of Time Link amiibo

Egg Fabric Link’s Awakening Link amiibo

Zora-Champion Fabric Breath of the Wild Mipha amiibo

Rito-Champion Fabric Breath of the Wild Revali amiibo

Gerudo-Champion Fabric Breath of the Wild Urbosa amiibo

Goran-Champion Fabric Breath of the Wild Daruk amiibo

Hyrule-Princess Fabric Breath of the Wild Zelda amiibo

Tunic of Memories Breath of the Wild Link Archer amiibo

Ancient-Sheikah Fabric Breath of the Wild Guardian amiibo

Bokoblin Fabric Breath of the Wild Bokoblin amiibo

King of Red Lions Fabric Wind Waker Toon Link amiibo

Bygone-Royal Fabric Wind Waker Zelda amiibo

Sword-Spirit Fabric Skyward Sword Link amiibo

Pixel Fabric 8-Bit Link amiibo

Princess of Twilight Fabric Super Smash Bros. Zelda amiibo

Demon King Fabric Super Smash Bros. Ganondorf amiibo



Dot will update this list with a full list and details on where to unlock all of the paraglider fabrics as the information becomes available.

About the author