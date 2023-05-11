The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has players exploring a version of Hyrule that will have familiar areas mixed in with plenty of new elements that expand upon just about every concept from Breath of the Wild. One thing that returns for the sequel title is amiibo functionality, meaning you can use various Zelda figures to enhance your experience with the game.

BotW had compatibility with plenty of amiibo, but TotK adds even more content with figures dating back to even before the Nintendo Switch’s release being usable in some fashion.

Not every amiibo will be compatible with TotK, but a majority of them—especially those from the Zelda series—will give players access to special items, weapons, and material when scanned. This typically ranges from things like unique armor for Link to wear, themed weaponry to the specific amiibo, or materials used for crafting or cooking.

If you have any amiibo, or are looking into potentially getting some to use alongside the game, here is a full list of what amiibo are compatible with TotK, how to use them, and what rewards they will give you.

How to use amiibo in Tears of the Kingdom

Just like in Breath of the Wild, players will gain access to amiibo scanning after you get out of the “tutorial” area of the game, reach the surface, and complete the first Shrine. Until then, the option will remain greyed out and you won’t have access to the feature.

Once you do unlock the feature in-game, you can enable the amiibo scanner from the main menu or by pausing the game and opening your options. This will let you select an amiibo option on your ability wheel which, when selected, lets you select the area around Link where you want the items to spawn when you scan the figure.

On a Switch Pro Controller, you will need to place your amiibo of choice on the center of the controller, while on a Joy-Con you will place it lightly over the right thumbstick. You can also typically only scan an amiibo once per day, though most of the rewards can be claimed an unlimited number of times outside of that limitation.

Tears of the Kingdom – All compatible amiibo, rewards, and uses

Only amiibo from The Legend of Zelda series give rewards in TotK that go beyond simple material that can be used in crafting and cooking.

Each amiibo gives you a set of specific rewards, though the main item given to you when you scan them can vary depending on the list of rewards offered by that figure. Most of the time, rewards will be themed around the amiibo you scan, such as a weapon they are known for—though not all of the content is going to be useful during your journey.

Here are all of the details you need to know about each amiibo and those rewards. Be aware that some amiibo offer the same items, while other rewards are exclusive to specific versions. Some of these amiibo rewards can also be obtained through just playing the game and completing quests.

Tears of the Kingdom Link Champion’s Tunic Fabric Various materials and weapons

Breath of the Wild Rider Link Hylian Hood Fabric Various mushrooms

Skyward Sword Zelda and Loftwing Goddess Fabric Various previous gems and herbs

Majora’s Mask Young Link Majora’s Mask Fabric Fierce Deity clothing set Fierce Deity Sword Various mushrooms

Super Smash Bros. Young Link Hero of Time clothing set Various meat

Ocarina of Time Link Lon Lon Ranch Fabric Hero of Time clothing set Biggoron’s Sword

Link’s Awakening Link Egg Fabric Hero of Awakening clothing set (a mascot head based on the Switch remake’s design) Various arrows

Breath of the Wild Mipha Zora-Champion Fabric Vah Ruta Divine Helm Zora Spear

Breath of the Wild Urbosa Geruodo-Champion Fabric Vah Naboris Divine Helm Gerudo Scimitar and Gerudo Shield

Breath of the Wild Daruk Goron-Champion Fabric Vah Rudania Divine Helm Cobble Crusher

Breath of the Wild Revali Rito-Champion Fabric Vah Medoh Divine Helm Swallow Bow

Breath of the Wild Zelda Hyrule-Princess Fabric Various precious gems and herbs

Breath of the Wild Link Archer Tunic of Memories Fabric Various fish and meats

Breath of the Wild Guardian Ancient-Sheikah Fabric Ancient Blade Various rusty weapons

Breath of the Wild Bokoblin Bokoblin Fabric Various meats Boko Shield

Twilight Princess or Super Smash Bros. Link Hero of Twilight clothing set Dusk Bow Knight’s Broadsword, Soldier’s Shield, and various fruits

Twilight Princess Wolf Link and Midna A ton of various raw meat

Wind Waker Toon Link King of Red Lions Fabric Hero of Wind clothing set Seabreeze Boomerang and Seabreeze Shield Boomerang, Knight’s Broadsword, and various fish

Super Smash Bros. Toon Link Hero of Wind clothing set Boomerang, Knight’s Broadsword, and various fish

Wind Waker Zelda Bygone-Royal Fabric Various gems and herbs

Skyward Sword Link Sword-Spirit Fabric Hero of Sky clothing set White Sword of the Sky Various arrows

8-Bit Link Pixel Fabric Sword of the Hero Hero clothing set

Super Smash Bros. Zelda Princess of Twilight Fabric Soldier’s Bow, various gems, and various herbs

Super Smash Bros. Sheik Sheik’s Mask Phrenic Bow, Eightfold Blade, and various mushrooms

Super Smash Bros. Ganondorf Demon King Fabric Gerudo Clarmore, various precious gems, and various meat Dusk Claymore

Non-Zelda amiibo Various material drops



Not every factor carrying over from Breath of the Wild will have an impact on Tears of the Kingdom. Dot will update this list with full details on what each Zelda amiibo gives players in TotK as the information becomes available.

