Bomb Flowers are one of the most useful items in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. They can be used with other ingredients in cooking recipes to add various buffs and health recovery effects, or fused with arrows, shields, and weapons to make defeating enemies a lot easier.

Given how useful they are, it’s a good idea to stockpile a lot of them. They’re rather scarce, but the good news is there’s a place you can find them pretty quickly and easily.

The best places to farm Bomb Flowers in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The best place to farm Bomb Flowers in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is an area called the Royal Hidden Passage. It becomes accessible after reaching Lookout Landing and completing one of the four temples, which happens pretty early on.

The Fire Temple is the easiest one to complete, and it also unlocks Yunobo’s ability, which makes farming Bomb Flowers in this area a lot easier, so I’d recommend doing that one first.

Related: How to fuse items with arrows in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Once you’ve done that, make your way to Lookout Landing and find the entrance to the Royal Hidden Passage at the location pictured on the map below. It’ll look like a gap in the wall inside the room.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll find at least 20 Bomb Flowers inside the Royal Hidden Passage, among other things. You’ll need to use Yunobo’s ability to clear out the rocks to make your way through, but you can use the Master Shield as well. It will just take a bit longer.

After you’ve collected everything inside, leave the Royal Hidden Passage and complete a quest. All of the items in the Royal Hidden Passage respawn, allowing you to return and repeat the process as often as you’d like. Running low on Bomb Flowers will be a thing of the past.

If you’re after more locations, you can try the Bottomless Cave on Great Sky Island, the North Well in Popla Foothills, and the East and West Wells in Hateno Village. The Royal Hidden Passage is your best bet, though.

About the author