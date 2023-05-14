One of the most obvious differences between Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom is Link’s appearance. In BotW, our protagonist keeps his hair tied back, but in TotK, he lets it all hang loose. Given Link’s iconic ponytail in the first game, many fans of the series are likely looking for ways to replicate this hairstyle with a hairband in the sequel.

Luckily for those fans, there’s a way to customize Link’s hair in TotK by pulling it up into a ponytail. With the Well-Worn Hair Band, players can give the knight the same hairstyle he rocked in BotW. And it comes with a bit of lore, too; this hair tie has been kept safe by Zelda in her house in Hateno village, but it’s stashed away in a secret hiding spot.

Here’s where you can find the hair tie in TotK.

Zelda’s house location in Tears of the Kingdom

To get your hands on a hairband, you must first head over to Hateno Village, which is located to the southeast of Hyrule’s map. You need to then locate Zelda’s house near the south side of the village, past the block-like houses. We’ve marked Zelda’s house with a red icon on the map of Hateno Village below.

We recommend checking out the inside of Zelda’s house while you’re here. There are a few photos on the wall that are of interest, including one of the Golden Horse. You can also snoop around in her diary and sleep in her bed, which is totally not weird or anything.

Where to find the Well-Worn Hair Band in Tears of the Kingdom

Behind Zelda’s house, you’ll find a well. This well, aptly named Zelda’s Secret Well, holds a number of the princess’s secret belongings, including a second diary and a chest that contains Link’s hairband. Interacting with the diary begins the side quest “A New Champion’s Tunic,” which will—you guessed it—eventually allow you to unlock a new Champion’s Tunic.

When you open the chest, the Well-Worn Hair Band automatically appears in your inventory alongside other clothing items. “An old, worn, simple hair band,” the item’s description reads. “Its color has long faded, but it still has some life left in it. Wearing it in your hair makes you sentimental about times past.”

To equip the hair tie, open your inventory by pressing the + button and scrolling to the left using the left bumper. Select it with “A,” and Link’s hair will be tied back, just like in his quest to stop Ganon’s evil the first time. Maybe this time, it will actually stay back—the hair, that is.

