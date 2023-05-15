Throughout your playthrough in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, NPCs will direct you to a variety of towns and other locations central to the game’s main storyline. The only problem? They won’t always tell you how to get there. Rito Village is one of these many towns that can be difficult to find, and the fact that it’s tucked away in the corner of the map and hidden by a blizzard doesn’t make it any easier to locate.

As its name might suggest, Rito Village is home to the Rito, an avian race in the land of Hyrule. The village is characterized by its verticality; the village spirals upwards around a giant rock that towers over Lake Totori. Wooden staircases wrap around the boulder and buildings jut out of the sides. One wrong step and you’ll be tumbling down to the water below. It might not be the most practical layout for someone who can’t fly, but it’s very fitting for the town’s winged inhabitants.

Like in Breath of the Wild, players will need to visit Rito Village and solve its quest to complete the main storyline. But before you can get there, you must first know where you’re going.

Here’s how you can make your way to Rito Village in TotK.

Rito Village location in TotK

Rito Village is located in the northwest region of Hyrule, as marked by a red circle on the map below. We recommend approaching Rito Village from the east, where the Lucky Clover Gazette can be found. The coordinates for the Gazette are -3258, 1768, 0119.

How to cross the broken Rito Village bridge in TotK

Getting to Rito Village isn’t as simple as walking up, though. As you approach the village from the Lucky Clover Gazette, you’ll notice the bridge is broken. Luckily for players, however, there’s a simple way of getting across the great chasm that lies between you and Rito Village. All you’ll need is a pinecone and a paraglider.

Near the bridge sits an NPC with a log fire. If you speak to them, they’ll mention how flammable pinecones are, and how throwing one on an open fire will cause a huge gust of wind. If you don’t have a pinecone, you’ll need to run around in the trees surrounding the Gazette to find one. Pinecones should be easy to locate, though; in our experience, they spawned frequently around the pine trees that populate the area.

Once you have a pinecone, open your inventory with the + button and take it out of your bag by selecting it with “A.” You’ll then want to carry it over to the fire and toss it on the open flames, like in our video below. A huge gust of wind will then blow upwards. You can jump on this wind and be carried on the air current by double-pressing the jump button. While in the air, face the direction of Rito Village, and you should be able to make it across to the other side of the bridge.

Once you’re on the other side, you’ll be able to run up to your destination. Like other villages in the game, you’ll find a shop vendor and an inn on your map, as well as a Goddess statue that lies at the base of the village’s rock, where you first walk in.

