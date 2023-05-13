When you first land back into the world of Hyrule in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, things might not be how you remember them and it can be difficult to find things like villages. The fog of the map can make you confused, unsure of where to go or what you will find with scarce resources to start out.

If, like me, you find yourself not knowing where to go or what a good place to travel to would look like, I would recommend first of all seeking out the various towers to reveal the map. Failing that, heading to the nine villages scattered throughout Hyrule to make use of the items, quests, and unique features available in each one is also a good place to start.

Of course, knowing where to find those villages is crucial, so lets point you in the right direction to cut down on your travel time.

How to find all 9 village locations in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot and Remix by Dot Esports

Rito Village Goron City Tarrey Town Lookout Landing Zora’s Domain Kakariko Village Gerudo Town Hateno Village Lurelin Village

There isn’t any magic when it comes to finding villages, just about knowing where they are. There are nine in total and you’ll likely find yourself visiting them all for each of their quests or just by exploring naturally.

Rito Village, Goron City, Zora’s Domain, Gerudo Town, and Lookout Landing are all part of the main story. Be sure to venture out though, going to all nine villages and taking advantage of their unique stores, looks, and surrounding areas will help you level up Link throughout your quest.

