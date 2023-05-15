Once you complete the Great Sky Island tutorial area in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the training wheels are taken off and you can venture anywhere on the map. One major village and site of a regional phenomena is Kakariko Village.

Though it’s a destination pinged on your map after discovering the regional phenomena events, it can be extremely difficult to navigate around Hyrule and its surrounding kingdoms. Skyview Towers are the only means of unlocking a better view of the map, but with some help you can know how to get to Kakriko Village faster and more easily.

Whether to complete the main story mission or just to take in the beautiful scenery, here is how you can get to Kakariko Village in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to get to Kakariko Village in Tears of the Kingdom

Kakariko Village can be found southeast of Central Hyrule, the area you will be guided towards after landing on Hyrule from the Great Sky Island. This small village is located just below the Lanayru Wetlands and north of West Necluda. The exact coordinates are (1812, -0988, 0112). I heavily recommend pinging this destination on your map.

Kakariko is not too far away from the even busier Hateno Village, also found to the southeast of Central Hyrule. Several unique side quests and merchants can be found here, and there is plenty to do in Kakariko Village once you arrive.

Aesthetically, Kakariko Village is one my favorite settlements in Tears of the Kingdom. Given that Hateno Village was among the only bastions of Hyrule civilization left in Breath of the Wild after The Calamity, it was nice another village return for TotK.

Kakariko is also the site of a regional phenomena as part of TotK’s main story. After completing this main story mission, other content, such as the Ring Ruins, will also become available to you.

