If you have played Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you will find yourself treading some familiar ground in Tears of the Kingdom. Though entirely new zones, such as the Great Sky Island and The Depths, are core parts of this new game, you will also venture back to the famed Hateno Village.

In Breath of the Wild, Hateno Village was a humble town that barely survived The Calamity, and it was definitely one my favorite zones. In the years that passed between the two Legend of Zelda games, Hateno has grown and sprawled into one of the most robust villages in Hyrule.

Not only will Hateno Village give you a wave of nostalgia, but there are also plenty of quests, shops, and activities to do in this town. If you are looking for Hateno Village in Tears of the Kingdom, this is where you need to go.

Where to find Hateno Village in Tears of the Kingdom

You will only be able to visit Hateno Village in Tears of the Kingdom once you have completed the opening questline that takes you through the Great Sky Island. After landing on Hyrule though, you can immediately venture back to this bustling town.

Hateno Village is found to the southeast of central Hyrule, the exact coordinates being (3411, -2127, 0120). I heavily recommend pinging this coordinate location on your map so you do not lose track of the area while traveling.

Getting to this familiar town early can be a difficult trek, as the road will be filled with hostile NPCs, so be sure to stock up on plenty of weapons and healing methods.

Given that Hateno Village remains one of the hotspots of Hyrule’s activity, there is plenty to do in the village once you arrive. Along with several main story and side quests, there are plenty of unique merchants here as well, such as the dye merchant that can change your clothing and glider colors.

Without visiting all of the Skyview Towers between the regions, it can be tough to tell the best way of navigating through this zone. Just head southeast on the path outside of Central Hyrule, however, and you’ll run into this iconic village.

