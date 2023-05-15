Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough, guides, and tips

We're here to solve all your problems in Hyrule.

Zonai, Elixirs, Link, Dorephan, Autobuild. It spells “Zelda” and shows how much there is to know about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. We have been playing the game for days to guide and walk you through the best tips and tricks you need to finish or maybe even just escape the tutorial island. (Baby steps, eh?)

This master page contains links to all articles we have published on Tears of the Kingdom, separated by category. You will find guides to quests, shrines, weapons, locations, and building up your power. Just use the menu below to find the right category for your question.

The list below is in progress.

All Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides

Essentials Beginner guides
How to get the paraglider
Should you get hearts or stamina first?
How to increase stamina
How to increase health
How to cure Gloom
How to get cold resistance
How to make elixirs
How to cook food		How to recover health
How to throw items
How to use the Ultrahand
How to tie Link’s hair in a ponytail
Quest guidesShrine guides
How to cross the broken rails on Great Sky Island
Where to find King Dorephan
How to complete The Sludge-Covered Statue quest
How to complete The Clues To The Sky quest
How to solve the gears puzzle in Temple of Time
What to do with Bubbul Gems
How to unlock and use Autobuild
How to find Tulin		Gutanbac Shrine
Ice Mountain Shrine
In-isa Shrine
Ishodag Shrine
Mayachin Shrine
Nachoyah Shrine
Orochium Shrine
Susuyai Shrine
Tukarok Shrine
Ukouh Shrine
Yamiyo Shrine
How many shrines are there?
Locations guidesWeapons and gear guides
How to get off and return to Great Sky Island
Gacha Device Dispensers
Lookout Landing
Every village and town location
How to get through the Lost Woods
Where to find and how to use Old Maps in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
How to get inside Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower		Master Sword
Can you repair the Master Sword?
Archaic Warm Greaves
Archaic Tunic
Flux Construct Core
Where to farm arrows
How to fuse items with arrows
Ice arrows
Fire arrows
Can you repair weapons?
Unfuse weapons
Zora Armor
Item guides Enemies and bosses guides
How to farm Rupees
How to use the Energy Cell
How to upgrade your Energy Cells
How to get and use Brightbloom Seeds
Where to farm Bomb Flowers
How to find and use Poes
How to tow a horse cart or wagon
Where to farm Zonaite
What is the Ring Garland
How many Korok Seeds are there		How to kill Walking Mimic Trees
How to kill Gibdos
How to defeat Gloom Hands
Exploration guidesSettings and controls guides
How to build a boat
How to change paraglider designs
How to fly on a Zonai Wing
How to activate the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower
How to catch and tame horses
How to transfer horse save data from Breath of the Wild		How to save
How to change controls
How to change between the sky and the land on the map
How to aim the bow with gyro controls
How to change the voice language

