How many Korok Seeds are there in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

To the surprise of no one, Tears of the Kingdom brought the seemingly endless collectible Korok Seeds back in a big way—expanding on the concept and adding even more ways for players to find the little forest dwellers. But with more methods to obtain Korok Seeds across a much bigger map, just how many of them are there in the sequel?

Just like in Breath of the Wild, you can find Korok Seeds literally everywhere in TotK. This means they will appear across Hyrule’s surface and in various locations spread throughout the sky. The Depths is going to be Korok-free, for the most part, likely due to lore reasons, and no player has reported finding one underneath Hyrule yet.

You will be constantly stumbling across things like balloon targets, random rock formations, and even new logic puzzles that will result in obtaining Korok Seeds. Some Koroks will even ask you for a ride over to another location, which has led to players building vehicles and shooting the poor things off into orbit.

This means players will be collecting Korok Seeds left and right no matter where they go on the map.

Are there more Korok Seeds in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom than Breath of the Wild?

In a 2017 interview with IGN, BotW director Hidemaro Fujibayashi confirmed there were 900 Korok Seeds—along with some of the design decisions that went into the mechanic.

As of now, no confirmation has been shared for how many Korok Seeds are in Tears of the Kingdom. Additionally, since the game is so big, it is unlikely players will be able to find them all any time soon, meaning the actual number won’t be unearthed for quite some time—or at least until someone datamines the info.

Just based on the sheer size of the map, it wouldn’t be surprising to see more than 900 Korok Seeds featured in the game. However, this might not be the case since the developers made the reward for finding all of the Korok Seeds in BotW a literal golden turd with no actual purpose.

What are Korok Seeds used for in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Korok Seeds serve the same purpose in TotK that they did in BotW. You can exchange a number of Korok Seeds with the musical Korok Hetsu as a way to upgrade Link’s inventory to carry more weapons, shields, and bows.

The number of Korok Seeds necessary for an upgrade scales as you continue to give them to Hetsu, but having a larger cache of weapons and defensive options is typically worth the time spent hunting down the Korok who stole the seeds out of his maracas.

How many Korok Seeds do you need in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

In BotW, you needed 441 Korok Seeds to max out all of Link’s inventory slots, giving him 20 for weapons while counting the additional slot automatically given for the Master Sword, 20 for shields, and 13 for bows if you don’t count the 14th slot added for the Bow of Light in the final fight against Calamity Ganon. This appears to be roughly the same for TotK.

If that holds true, it means you would need 208 Korok Seeds to max out your weapon slots, 160 for shield slots, and 73 for your bow slots. If this figure does end up changing, we will update this section to reflect the more accurate totals.

