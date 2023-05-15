Where to find Hetsu in Tears of the Kingdom

During your journeys throughout Tears of the Kingdom, you may often run into inventory management issues. With only so many inventory slots, you are extremely limited in what you can carry at any given time. But with the help of one musical Korok named Hetsu, you can expand your inventory space.

Hetsu is an extremely helpful NPC that can build out your inventory space in exchange for Korok Seeds. During the Great Sky Island sequence, you are introduced to Koroks which are often separated from their traveling friends. After reuniting Koroks across Hyrule and beyond with their friends, you will always be rewarded with Korok Seeds that can be given to Hetsu.

Though you may find Hetsu during your travels, this musical tree-creature does tend to travel around. If you are looking for Hetsu, this is where you need to go.

Hetsu location in Tears of the Kingdom

Once you complete the Great Sky Island tutorial zone, you will be dropped back onto Hyrule to search for Princess Zelda. Soon after, you will be asked to investigate four anomalies scattered across the map.

On the road to Rito Village, the anomaly to the northwest of Lookout Landing, you will run into Hetsu. Below is the approximate location just outside of Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower at the following coordinates: (-3314, 0986, 0163).

Here, you will find Hetsu cowering before two hostile tree mobs. These two should be easy to dispatch; I made quick work of the enemies by using the Fire Fruit in my inventory as a projectile. Any other fire weapon or axe will similarly do the trick. Once they have been slain, you can speak with Hetsu to upgrade your inventory with Korok Seeds.

After upgrading up to two slots across either your weapon, bow, or shield slots, Hetsu will inform Link that he intends to head east. Thankfully, you will not have to go far to find Hetsu again, as he can be found at Lookout Landing at the exact coordinates (-0228, 0062, 0018). Just make sure to keep reuniting Koroks in order to gain more seeds.

