Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom puts players on their own path to explore corner to corner of a fractured Hyrule. You’ll be able to choose your own adventure and take down enemies along the way, with the way you kill them all a part of the fun. Fire arrows are particularly efficient, and once you use one, you won’t want to stop.

To make these arrows, you’ll have to find a special ingredient hiding amongst the flora of Hyrule. Once you’ve combined the two, you’ll be able to set your enemies alight with ease. I usually save my fire arrows for when enemies are close to explosive barrels.

However, as you bolster your collection of ingredients throughout your travels, you won’t need to put as much thought into how many you’re using.

How do I get fire arrows in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Firstly, get a solid bow and a collection of the sharpest arrows you can find. Once you’ve gathered your gear, look for some “Fire Fruit.”

Screenshot by Dot Esports

These chili-themed treats combine with your arrows to make your desired fire arrows. You’ll find multiple through your first endeavor through the Great Sky Island shrines. But if you’re looking around Hyrule, you’ll easily see some dangling from a tall bush.

To combine the two, you’ll have to:

Equip your bow.

Press up on your Switch D-Pad to attach the Fire Fruit.

Shoot your arrow and set your enemies ablaze.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

This will set your enemy on fire, slowly taking away their health with the chip damage provided by the fire fruit.

As you explore the remote regions of Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll find several other items that you can either fuse or attach to your weapons. These will greatly impact how quickly you take down a collection of enemies, making your life easier in the long run.

