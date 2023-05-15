The Great Sky Island sets us off on our own adventure, but once we’re plummeting from the heights of Hyrule, is there a way to climb back up to the heavens? Absolutely, and after hours of jumping from sky island to sky island, I have found you a way to make it back. You’ll be able to make it there in no time, as long as you’ve done a few key steps.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom lets plays run free, completing whichever task appears at their feet. There’s tons of variety and the gamer is almost always in control. But sometimes, control makes decision-making difficult.

How do I get off the Great Sky Island in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Screenshot via Nintendo

You’ll eventually make your way off the island, don’t stress. The Great Sky Island is a key part of your tutorial process, giving you hints of what’s to come before you make it to the great beyond.

Players are given several tasks by Raura, the original owner of your trusty, new, blue arm. Once you’ve completed all the shrines and reached the Temple of Time, you’ll be allowed to fall gracefully down to Hyrule. As you’ve made it through the temple, you’ll be able to drop off into the waters below and get your Tears of the Kingdom journey started.

How do I get to the Great Sky Island in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Firstly, you’ll have to get some gear before attempting to reach your previous heights. After completing some of the first main Tears of the Kingdom quests, you’ll eventually get your trusty paraglider. As soon as you’ve acquired this important item, you’ll have to find a Skyview Tower around Central Hyrule.

Before you head into one of the towers, grab a couple of fans to help you get higher.

Screenshot via Nintendo

As you’ve ascended to the highest point the tower will take you, search for other floating islands in your vicinity. There’ll be several around you so pick any that has buildable material to use, like wooden planks or floating platforms. Then, as you’re landing on a floating rock, attach your fans to the bottom of your platforms and you’ll be sent upward—all the way toward the Great Sky Island above Central Hyrule.

All that’s left is to paraglide to your chosen destination. Hopefully, you’ll have enough stamina to make it there without missing entirely.

