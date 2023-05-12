Stamina is an essential element to level up when trekking through Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and unfortunately, at the start of the game, you’re brought back to square one. At the beginning of the story, your swimming, climbing, and gliding will all be heavily impacted by your lack of stamina, so it’s time to pump it up a touch.

You’ll have to make the tough decision between increasing your health, or your stamina as you progress through the game. This is where acquiring Light of Blessings comes into play.

There’ll be plenty of opportunities to increase both your stamina and health, it really comes down to what you need at the time. For those of you who have played Breath of the Wild, you’ll be familiar with this process.

How do I get stamina in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

The Ligh of Blessings is received after completing things like Shrines in TOTK. Once you have four of these bad boys, you can mozy on down to a Goddess Statue and choose between health and stamina. Once you’ve inevitably chosen stamina, your green wheel will increase in size, giving you more freedom when traversing the various mountains and lakes of Hyrule.

Another ingenious way of increasing your stamina is by eating specific meals. These won’t be permanent, but they’ll do the trick if you’re trying to climb your way out of a sticky situation. Check the descriptions of some foods to see whether it bumps up your stamina, and get eating!

It’s as simple as that, your green stamina wheel will be running rings around itself in no time. Just make sure you’re completing as many shrines as you can as you play TOTK.

