Are you tired of climbing mountains in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, only to run out of stamina halfway? We know we are. Before you set out on your next big adventure across Hyrule, be sure to pack some Energizing Elixirs so your stamina bar won’t get the best of you.

Players can find stamina elixirs all around Hyrule. Some chests and NPCs grant these consumables, but your best bet of acquiring them is making them yourself. Luckily for players, this process is fairly simple. All you’ll need is a couple critters and a few monster parts.

To make an elixir, you need to combine at least one critter and a monster part in a cooking pot. Different critters offer different types of elixir benefits. For example, Hightail Lizards grant speed-boosting properties, while Deep Fireflies will combine with monster parts to create an elixir that makes its consumer glow.

Stamina elixirs restore or increase your stamina, making them perfect to consume before climbing tall mountains or swimming across wide rivers. You’ll need to have the right combination of ingredients, though, before you get to brewing.

Here’s how you can make stamina elixirs in TOTK.

Energizing Elixirs recipe in TOTK

Before you can cook up an elixir to restore your stamina wheel, you’ll need a bug with stamina-restoring properties, like Restless Crickets. These little guys are the easiest-to-find critters that restore stamina in TOTK. You’ll also need at least one monster part, but it can be from any monster: Bokoblin Fangs, Lizalfos Talons—you name it. If it’s from a monster, you’re in the clear.

To make an Energizing Elixir, follow the steps below:

Open your inventory by pressing the “+” button.

Select the Restless Crickets by hovering over them and hitting “A.”

Choose the “Hold” option. Scroll to any monster parts and add those to the bundle you’re holding.

With your ingredients in hand, walk over to a cooking pot and hit “A” when the game gives you a “Cook” prompt.

The ingredients will bounce around in the pot, and after a few seconds, you’ll have an Energizing Elixir added to your inventory. The more critters with stamina-restoring powers you add, the more stamina the elixir will restore. To consume the elixir, simply go into your inventory, scroll over to the food tabs using the left or right bumpers, and select the elixir you want. Then choose the “Eat” option, and your stamina will be restored.

Best places to farm Restless Crickets in TOTK

Restless Crickets are one of the easiest bugs to find. You can buy them from Beedle at the Dueling Peaks stable at coordinates 1756, -1914, 0010, or the Outskirts Stable at coordinates -1434, -1270, 0032. The easiest (and cheapest!) way to obtain them is catching them yourself, however. To do so, head out into the wild and equip your favorite sword. Restless Crickets will frequently spawn after you cut grass, as shown in the video below. It doesn’t need to be special grass, either; just head to any open field with the thin wispy blades of grass and get to swinging.

We found this method of obtaining Restless Crickets to be the easiest way to farm the bugs. Not only can you save those precious Rupees, you can also find a number of crickets very quickly by mowing Hyrule’s many fields.

Enduring Elixirs recipe in TOTK

If you know you’ve got a long climb and don’t want to constantly chug your elixirs, you can also brew up a few Enduring Elixirs to increase the capacity of your stamina wheel.

To do so, you’re going to need a different type of critter, Tireless Frogs. Creating Enduring Elixirs follows the same process as above: Open your inventory with the “+” button, select the items you want to hold, and carry them over to a cooking pot. Toss those bad boys in and watch ‘em dance over the open flames. Sorry, Mr. Frog!

Where to find Tireless Frogs in TOTK

Tireless Frogs are a bit tougher to find than Restless Crickets. Different types of frogs can be found swimming around the lily pads on the Great Sky Island or in the pools of water in Hyrule’s many caves. Since Tireless Frogs are rarer to come by, though, the most sure-fire way of obtaining them is to buy them.

You can purchase Tireless Frogs from Beedle outside the New Serenne Stable at coordinates -1355, 0740, 0085. These critters go for a whopping 100 Rupees a pop, so make sure to save up if you’re looking to buy them instead of catching them on your own.

