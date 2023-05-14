Nothing comes free in this world—and apparently not in Hyrule, either. If you’re going to want to buy arrows, cooking ingredients, and other goods and services in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’re going to need Rupees.

Most of everything sold in Hyrule can be purchased with Rupees, and there’s a good chance you’ll need them at some point in your journey to defeat Ganon. When you first wake up on the Great Sky Island, you’ll quickly notice your empty pockets. You’ll have to either find Rupees around the world or earn them if you want to be sitting atop a mountain of wealth by the end of your playthrough.

Here are the best ways to get money in TotK.

How to get money in Tears of the Kingdom

Selling items

The best and quickest way to get Rupees is by selling items. Gems are the best items to sell, because they typically fetch a high price, are easier to come by than star or dragon parts, and don’t have many uses outside of selling them.

To find gems, head over to Hyrule’s mountainous areas and look for caves and underground tunnels. There will be a high chance you’ll be able to find ore deposits, which are marked by shining obsidian-like rocks, in these areas. Strike these rocks a few times with a weapon and they should break, revealing their hidden stash of gems inside. The minerals and gems you can get from these rocks range from Flint to the more pricey Diamonds. Take them over to any vendor and sell them to get what will likely be hundreds of Rupees. Cha-ching!

While gems, dragon scales, and star fragments are the best items to sell, you can make many from nearly anything. Have more elixirs than you can carry and don’t need those extra monster parts anymore? Collected too many apples on your most recent harvest? A vendor will buy almost anything, and it’s worth selling your excess goods if you’re hankering for a bit of extra cash.

Hitting the money bunny

Anyone who’s played Breath of the Wild is more than familiar with Blupees. These bright blue bunnies hop around Hyrule and cough up quite a bit of cash when you shoot them with an arrow. They startle very easily, however, and will disappear shortly after noticing you. How much money they drop varies, but it’s worth notching an arrow or two when you see one of these little guys.

When you come across one, make sure to crouch using the left analog button and move very slowly to avoid setting them off. When you get close enough, take your shot and go rake in those Rupees.

Searching under rocks

Okay, we’ll admit: This method may not be the most efficient way of farming Rupees. But if you need one or two more Rupees for that new pair of pants you’ve been saving for, it doesn’t hurt to lift a rock when you see one. We just wouldn’t recommend making it your mission to lift every rock around Hyrule, but we’re not going to stop you.

