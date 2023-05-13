Arrows are a valuable resource in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Providing a ranged combat option, you are also able attach a variety of items to your arrows to create powerful tools. Unfortunately, arrows are also a scarce resource that can be difficult to farm if you do not know how.

The bow and arrow is a staple of combat in The Legend of Zelda series, and Tears of the Kingdom is no different, even offering you more options to make your arrows deadlier. You will unlock the bow fairly early in the game, though if you are anything like me and use this tool perhaps too often, you may find yourself with more bows than arrows.

There are a variety of ways to get arrows in Tears of the Kingdom, with some options being more reliable and consistent than others. If you are looking to pick up a few stacks of arrows in TotK, here is what you need to do.

Tears of the Kingdom arrow farming guide

There are a few methods of finding arrows in Tears of the Kingdom, each not taking too much time or energy.

Pick up arrows from enemies

No matter what type of enemy you are fighting, it’s likely you’ll face an archer-type enemy. The best way to get arrows is to deal with any surrounding melee enemies but leave the archer alive. With only the archer still engaged in combat, stand just out of range of this enemy and let it free fire arrows at you.

No matter if you are standing behind cover or out of range, an archer enemy still in combat will continue to fire off arrows. After your enemy has fired off enough, be sure to collect the arrows on the ground to build up your arsenal.

Find arrows in chests

This is certainly a less reliable method than farming arrows from enemies, given that not all crates contain arrows. I have had plenty of success with this method however, as there are plenty of hidden chests in TotK.

I have also found that helping keep up the President Hudson signs can also be an effective means of gaining a bundle of arrows at once. Shortly after arriving in Highrule, you will come across a character fixated on keeping a sign of a character named Hudson in place. If you help this character help prop up his sign, you will be rewarded with a plethora of useful items, occasionally containing arrow bundles.

