Venturing down into the depths in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can fill you with only the dread that a place of horror can. It is filled with poisonous Gloom that can only be cured in a particular way, tons of darkness, and a sprinkle of enemies you won’t find anywhere else like the Gloom Hand.

Of all these subterranean enemies, the Gloom Hand by far has been the most annoying to me, especially in the early game when I have little hearts to my name. They attack in paths that are impossible to run away from, and when you feel like you have finally them killed off, they recover a fraction of their health and spawn from the Gloom just to kill you again and again.

They are a pest, a nuisance, and seem like they don’t want to stay down. So how exactly do you kill them?

How to kill off a Gloom Hand pack once and for all in Tears of the Kingdom

First things first: If you have any Gloom Resistant armor, be sure to wear it. These things will chip away at your health and inflict Gloom if they get close to you and grab you, so best to be prepared.

Don’t try to take one on up close, either. You’ll lose. You need to keep at a distance and use your arrows. Don’t have a strong Bow or many Arrows to your name? Don’t fight it. Go out, stock up, and come back later. You’ll likely end up dying over and over again otherwise.

When you do have arrows and some distance, though, be sure to fuse items with your arrows that will deal AOE attacks. Gloom Hands work in packs, so think about them like a hydra. If you kill one and the other four are still alive, the one you just killed will respawn soon. You need to take them down all at one time, using weapons like Bomb Arrows to really kill them off.

Be sure to aim for the eyes on each hand to deal massive damage and switch between each one to keep their health about the same. We also had some luck using Ice arrows to freeze them in place to make the battle a bit less toxic.

