Gloom is a new status condition in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that lowers the maximum amount of health Link can have. It’s one of the worst since it makes Link less durable and causes him to die in fewer hits, forcing players to be more cautious and calculated.

What makes it worse, though, is it’s often inflicted in Tears of the Kingdom areas overrun by malice, which are extra dangerous. You really feel the pressure when being swarmed by troublesome enemies, or facing a particularly strong enemy capable of burning through a lot of your health with each attack.

The good news is the effect of Gloom doesn’t have to be permanent. There is a way to cure it, and it’s a breeze to do once you know how to do it and where to find the items required.

How to cure Gloom in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The first time I ventured onto the Sky Islands, I saw Sundelions everywhere. They’re a new type of plant that only grows at high altitudes, providing they get plenty of sunlight. I grabbed a bunch because I figured they’d come in handy. It turns out, I was right. They’re the key ingredient to curing Gloom.

All you need to do is throw them into a dish when cooking, and when you eat that meal, it will cure Gloom and restore all of Link’s missing health hearts. It seems like the sunlight-soaked plant’s restorative properties are too strong for even the most miserable status condition.

I’d recommend stockpiling Sundelions whenever you visit the Sky Islands. That way, you’ve always got some ready to go whenever Gloom strikes again throughout your playthrough. You’d be surprised how many times you’ll wish you had them, so don’t hesitate to grab a lot.

You can also use the Dark Clump item while cooking to add Gloom Resistance, which prevents you from being inflicted by Gloom for a little while after consumption. It won’t cure it if you already have it, though.

