The world of Zelda’s latest entry Tears of the Kingdom can be punishing, and extremely dangerous at times. Given this, you’re going to want to be prepared to take some damage before setting off on your adventure.

To take repeated hits and live to tell the tale the first thing you’ll need is a way to repair those hearts as they’re shattered with each mistimed dodge or cheap shot an enemy is able to get in.

Like many players, when it was my first time stepping into the world of Tears of the Kingdom on Nintendo Switch I wasn’t exactly sure how exactly the recovery system worked. Fortunately, the game does give you some pointers early on, however, if you’ve missed those then here is everything you’ll need to know going in.

How to heal in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Screengrab via Nintendo

To recover health in Tears of the Kingdom players will use the same system that was first implemented in Breath of the Wild—eating food.

Of course, there are several ways to get food while playing, but the easiest and most convenient of these is to find it among terrain across the map. When you first start your adventure, the most simple food to find is apples, which are hidden amongst trees across the world.

Now that you’ve got your food, you’ll want to consume it. This process can be done by opening your inventory, selecting an item from the materials tab, and pressing eat. If you’re looking to get the most out of your materials then the best thing to do is cook your food. Once cooked, food provides much more health restoration than its raw alternative.

Now you’re up to speed with the healing process you should be able to journey through Tears of the Kingdom with plenty of sustain during those long boss battles.

