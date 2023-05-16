The Gloom-Born Illness quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom requires players to obtain three ingredients for Lasil in Kakariko Village and hand them over so she can make a special porridge to cure her grandmother of an illness caused by accidentally touching Gloom.

The first two ingredients—Hylian Rice and Fresh Milk—can be purchased at the Hateno General Store.

The third one, however, can be quite confusing. That’s because there isn’t actually an item called Wild Greens in the game, so it’s unclear what Lasil is referring to, let alone where to find them. Once you understand what they are, though, they’re easy to find.

Where to find Wild Greens in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Wild Greens is an umbrella term used to describe a number of wild plants. There is only one plant capable of curing Gloom, however, and that is the Sundelion, which grows in sun-drenched areas at high altitudes. You can find them in abundance on the Sky Islands. They’re hard to miss, given their bright amber-yellow petals glisten in the sun. If you’re not sure what they look like, check out our screenshot in the picture featured below.

Sundelions have become a staple in my inventory given their usefulness. That’s because when thrown into a dish while cooking, their Gloom-curing effects come into play.

Grabbing a bunch of them early on has been a godsend in my experience, especially in areas where Gloom inflictions happen all the time. I would definitely recommend doing the same to avoid headaches later in the story.

Screenshot via Dot Esports

The Gloom-curing effects of Sundelions are the reason why they’re the key ingredient in the special porridge Lasil needs to make for her grandmother. Everyone can enjoy the benefits of them, not just Link.

Now you’re aware of what Lasil is actually referring to when she says Wild Greens, you can complete this Tears of the Kingdom quest with ease. Obtain the three ingredients, use them to cook the aptly named Sunny Vegetable Porridge in a cooking pot, take it to Lasil, and watch her feed it to her grandmother, curing her from Gloom in the process.

You’ll be rewarded with some Sunny Vegetable Porridge for yourself, too.

About the author