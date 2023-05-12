The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom takes the freeform combat that players loved in Breath of the Wild and expands upon it in multiple different ways. This includes the addition of a fusion mechanic which allows weapons and arrows to be combined with other objects—giving them unique properties that could turn the tide of a battle.

Instead of having to purchase or find special projectiles like Fire or Ice Arrows, players can craft them on the spot while lining up a shot using materials in their inventory.

This dynamic combat trick is possible thanks to the new Fuse Ability, which lets players combine a weapon or arrow with a material to create something new. This can be done through menu navigation, though there are a few limitations.

How to fuse Arrows in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Just like in Breath of the Wild, players will be able to draw their equipped bow and begin to notch an arrow using the ZR button—if you haven’t changed your controls.

From there, you can fire your arrow of choice like normal, but if you have hit the Up button on your D-Pad it will prompt another menu to pop up. This will allow you to scroll through your inventory and select a compatible material to fuse with your arrow.

Screenshot via Dot Esports Screenshot via Dot Esports Screenshot via Dot Esports

After scrolling with your RIght Thumbstick, you can select your choice and watch the properties of that material fuse and change your arrow into something new. This will give your projectile new properties, such as being on fire, freezing a target on impact, or even homing onto a target mid-flight.

It might get a little tedious, but this is the way you will be crafting your various special arrows throughout the game, so you should probably get used to the motions—just like how you will need to do the same with regular weapons too.

