Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom lets players fuse various items with their arrows, giving them an array of different effects for each one. As you traverse the dynamic lands of Hyrule, you’ll encounter multiple different enemies and many ways to approach the ensuing battle.

Ice arrows will freeze your enemies, giving you ample time to give them the old one-two and take away their precious health. I personally enjoy using ice arrows because it gives you plenty of time to prepare for your next move as your enemies remain frozen solid.

These arrows need two ingredients, and as soon you’ve fused the two, you’re got some Ice cold arrows. All you need to do next is hit your target—but sometimes that’s the hardest part.

How do I get ice arrows in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Firstly, you’ll have to stock up on arrows and find a solid bow to keep at the ready. Then you’ll have to find Sapphires. To find Sapphires, you’ll have to locate ore deposits scattered around Hyrule. You might not get them immediately, so keep searching for more deposit spots.

These sapphires fuse together with arrows to make your ice arrows, thus freezing your enemies and giving you enough time to take them out with a sword or club.

Once you’ve acquired your Sapphire and arrows, you’ll have to do the following:

Equip your bow

Click up on the D-Pad

Locate your Sapphire stash

And select the sapphire

This will fuse a sapphire with your arrow. As soon as you hit your enemy with your sapphire-encrusted arrow, you’ll freeze them solid.

The method works similarly to the fire arrow method. You’ll be able to select the various ingredients scattered throughout Tears of the Kingdom and have a multitude of ways to disable an enemy. Hyrule is your oyster.

