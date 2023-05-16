Can you Fuse weapons to the Master Sword in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

One of the more shocking parts of the opening sequence in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the Demon King seemingly destroying the most canonically strong weapon, the Master Sword, in the entire franchise. After the weapon has been cut into two different halves, players give the sword to Zelda, who is in a different time period than they are.

As players likely already know, the Master Sword is not lost forever. It will take quite a bit of time, but you can eventually get the Master Sword back in Tears of the Kingdom. Once this happens and you get to wield the full power of the sword again, you might be wondering if there’s anything more you can add to it.

I’m here today to answer the burning question of whether or not you are able to Fuse items to the Master Sword.

How to fuse the Master Sword in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fortunately for any fans of whacky fusing creations in Tears of the Kingdom, you are able to successfully use Link’s Fuse ability to attach different items to the Master Sword once you have plucked it out of the Light Dragon’s head. Any item that can be Fused to a weapon can be applied to the Master Sword to give it additional damage properties and change its appearance.

For example, you can attach a gemstone to the sword to give it different elemental damage or Fuse a beehive to it for a truly unique aesthetic.

While some players might be hesitant to change the Master Sword’s classic appearance, we have good news on that front as well. You are able to get rid of a Fused material on the Master Sword after attaching an item to it. This is done by simply going into your inventory and pressing the “Destroy Fuse Material” option on the Master Sword.

