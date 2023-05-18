Best weapons to fuse early in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

A new mechanic in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom called Fuse gives players an advantage over enemies and obstacles thrown at players.

Weapons are an integral part of the gameplay experience within Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK), much like they were in Breath of the Wild. With the addition of Fuse, building a wide variety of weapons on sticks, swords, and even arrows allows players to gain an advantage over obstacles and enemies.

During the early stages at the Great Sky Island starting area and throughout Hyrule, players can use items acquired and even rocks to Fuse some of the best early-game weapons in TOTK.

Best early-game Fused weapons in TOTK to craft

Screenshot via Dot Esports

One of the best upgrades in Tears of the Kingdom is the Fuse ability. With the new ability, staple items players come across and acquire can get fused onto any type of weapon. A simple rock, for example, fused with a stick, allows players to crack crates and even take down a pile of boulders blocking a path.

Increase attack damage on TOTK weapons with Fuse

Monster parts are a great way to increase attack damage on simple weapons, like a stick or a staff.

Bokoblin arm fused weapon

Coming out only at night are the infamous Stalkoblins, similar to BOTW. Defeating these monsters takes a few headshots and they’ll leave various body parts scattered over the ground. I found adding a Bokoblin arm as a weapon, and then using Fuse to attach another Bokoblin arm, creates a double Bokoblin arm weapon with 40 attack damage.

Screenshot via Dot Esports

Horns

Most of the weapons players will pick up throughout the early stages of gameplay within TOTK have low durability and break easily, making it frustrating when battling simple enemies like Bokoblins or even Chuchus.

Using horns gathered by defeating monsters like Bokoblins and Lizalfos’ will increase the attack power on basic weapons. These monster materials won’t break either, as they don’t have a durability meter.

Fuse items onto arrows in TOTK

Screenshot via Dot Esports

Even more important than melee weapons that have been used to Fuse items in TOTK are arrows. To Fuse an item onto an arrow requires players to aim the bow and then press the up button on the D-Pad. This will bring up all collected items in a player’s inventory.

I also found pressing “Y” will sort the list by most used, allowing players easy access to the best Fuse items for arrows in TOTK.

Bomb Flower: Explodes upon impact, dealing significant damage to multiple enemies

Eyeballs: Arrows fired accurately hit their target

Wings: Extends flying distance of arrow

Shock Fruit and Yellow Chuchu: Stuns enemies

Fire Fruit: Lights wood on fire, destroying crates and barrels, while also damaging enemies

Puffshroom: Prevents enemies from seeing clearly

Splash Fruit: Removes Sludge

Ice Fruit and White Chuchu: Freeze enemies

Muddle Bud: Confuses an enemy, causing it to attack its allies instead of you

Zonai Devices: A variety of uses from extended distances to rockets

