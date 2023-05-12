The first major task in Tears of the Kingdom will require Link to visit three Shrines around the Great Sky Island. Though these shrines themselves are not too difficult to complete, the passage between the locations can be the greatest challenge. Many players have reached such an impasse at the broken rails on Great Sky Island.

On your journey between the second and third Shrines, you eventually cross through the Mining Cave. Here, you will be introduced to using mine carts as a form of travel along with the Zonai Device fans. As you cross from one sky island to the next, you will eventually encounter a broken rail. If you are unsure of how to proceed, this is everything that you need to know.

Using the broken rails in Tears of the Kingdom

After using the mine cart attached with a Zonai Fan several times to cross, you will eventually find two broken rails. If you attempt to use the mine cart to cross overhead, you will see that the mine cart falls off the rails and you may end up plummeting to your doom.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Instead of trying to brute force your way through this mini-puzzle like I did, the solution is actually laid out before you from the very start. Upon landing, you will see a mine cart, hook, and Zonai Fan.

Use your Ultrahand to pick up the hook and attach it in the center of the mine cart. Then, also using Ultrahand, attach the Zonai Fan to the back the mine cart. Take the mine cart and hook it onto the rails.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finally, get on the mine cart and swing at the Zonai Fan to get it started. Just make sure that you attach it to the continuous rail and not the broken side of the tracks. From here, it should be smooth sailing to the next Shrine.

