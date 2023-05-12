The first task in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is to visit three shrines to grow the powers of your newfound right arm and gain the necessary materials to enter the Temple of Time. While the first two shrines, the Ukouh and In-Isa, are fairly simple, it is the Gutanbac Shrine on the ice mountain that proves the game’s first major obsticle.

To get to this shrine, you will need to complete puzzles and fight off cold elements. Without any cold-resistant armor available to you, this task can appear monumental. But with the right knowledge of where to go and how to stay warm, getting to the Gutanbac Shrine on the frozen mountain can actually prove to be quite simple.

How to get to Gutanbac Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom

Once you have completed the In-Isa Shrine, follow the path leading south to the Pondside Cave. Here, you will use your newfound Fuse ability to create a Boulder Hammer that will clear the obstructed path forward.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you exit the cave, you will use your Ultra hand to construct a boat with an attached Zonai Device. Strike the Zonai Device to propel your boat to the other side. From this point, you should stick to the path to get to the next cave.

Now that you are inside the mining cave, you can choose to either wade through the darkness on foot or use a mine cart with an attached Zonai device to propel yourself forward until you hit another obstruction. Personally, I choose to use the mine cart to speed up my journey through the second cave. Once you reach the collapsed rock, get out and use the nearby luminous flora to follow the railroad tracks out of the cave.

From this point on, you will solve a series of mini-puzzles that require you take several mine carts to continue moving upwards across the floating island chain. Once you reach the Zonai Device Dispenser, you will want to take a moment to prepare yourself for the ice mountain ahead.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gather the nearby Spicy Peppers and take your items to the fire lit pot inside the small cave by the Zonai Device Dispenser. Here, cook all of your Spicy Peppers, as this will give you a dish that will help you fend off the cold status effect that will otherwise make this section significantly more difficult. Learn from my mistakes and come in prepared, as I attempted multiple times to get through this zone with only a torch in hand, only to end up freezing moments later.

Now with your cold resistance in effect, follow the road ahead toward the third and final cave. The Bottomless Cave will contain several enemies and chests, so be sure to clear out this area before exiting the cave.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you are out of the cave, you should see several large tree trunks stretching upwards. Link will be able to grab onto these roots to climb upwards and to the Gutanbac Shrine. Be sure to rest on the some of the limbs, or else Link will run the risk of running out of stamina and falling. Once you have ascended, your target will be directly ahead.

