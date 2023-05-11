How to unfuse items in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Make sure you know what you are using in your mixture.

The ability to fuse objects together is something that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom introduces to the franchise, giving players near endless options when it comes to how they approach combat in the game. But there is a danger associated with the Fuse Ability, namely in how you unfuse items.

Fusing two objects together has a number of benefits, whether that be providing special characteristics in combat or simply restoring durability to a weapon that was about to shatter.

As a core ability in TotK, you will find yourself fusing items in and out of combat. Eventually, it will become a seamless part of the gameplay loop and you will likely experiment with new fusions just to see what unique effects you can get a set of objects to produce during your travels across Hyrule.

But just like how you need to be aware of your surroundings or look before you leap off of a Sky Island, you will want to carefully take stock of your inventory. Make sure you are absolutely sure you want to fuse two items before finalizing your selection, or you might regret it.

Can you unfuse items in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Not every item in the game can be used with the Fuse Ability, but there are very few limitations on what weapons and objects won’t fuse in some way.

Once you go through the process of fusing two items, they will combine to create something entirely new. And while the fused items are a sum of their parts for better or worse, once you fuse, you will find it’s impossible to go back—literally.

Related: All Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom amiibo and their rewards

The mechanic is a one-way street that you will want to be very careful about turning on. Two fused items can’t be recovered once the process is complete, though it isn’t entirely a lost cause.

Screengrab via Nintendo Screengrab via Nintendo

By opening your in-game menu and navigating to a fused weapon, selecting it should show an option called “Destroy fused material.” Clicking this will prompt you to destroy the item you originally fused with the base weapon of the combination.

Once you confirm this is something you want to do, you will destroy the material used for the fusion but retain the base weapon from the combination. You can then use that weapon with the Fuse Ability to create another new fusion.

This is one of several abilities that did not appear in Breath of the Wild but are now a core feature for its sequel.

About the author