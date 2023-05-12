Boats, planes, and other advanced modes of transportation are just some of The Legend of Zelda’s newest ways of traveling around Hyrule. Soon after starting your journey in Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll need to traverse a large body of water to reach a shrine. But before you set sail, you’ll need to first learn how to build a boat.

Luckily for both new Zelda fans and veteran adventurers, we found the process to be fairly simple. All you’ll need is the Ultrahand ability, at least two logs, and a sail.

If you eventually want to get off the Great Sky Island, you’ll need to find and complete three shrines. One of these is the In-isa Shrine, which you’ll need a boat to reach. As you approach the lake blocking your approach to the shrine, you’ll see a couple of logs and a sail sitting close to each other on the ground.

Location of the logs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s how you can use these materials to build a boat in Tears of the Kingdom.

Building boats in Tears of the Kingdom: Best tips and tricks

We were able to very quickly craft a boat. And although it was a small boat, it got the job done.

To build a boat, you’ll need a sail and at least two logs for stability. If there are no logs on the ground around you, cut a tree down using an axe. When you have both logs, grab one with Ultrahand and pull it close to the other in a parallel position. Hit “A” to attach it. From there, grab the sail and rotate it by holding the “R.” Once it’s rotated in the right orientation with the sail toward the top and the longer stick end closest to the log, attach it to the end of the log by pressing “A.” This will create a very small but simple boat that will carry you across the water. Once you’ve carried your boat to the water using Ultrahand, you can then jump on it and call yourself captain.

Video by Dot Esports

If you’ve opted to change your controls, the buttons may be a little different, but the process will still be the same. And if you think your boat is too small, you can add to it and make it bigger, giving you more room to stand on to ensure you won’t fall off. One of the easiest ways to do this is by attaching an additional log.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best part of this new building mechanic in Legend of Zelda is players can get creative with it. Add four or five logs, fashion them into a design of your choice, and attach an extra sail or two—the world of Hyrule is your oyster with this fun feature. Once you get further in the game, you’ll even be able to add other items to your boat, like a fan that will power your boat even without any wind, giving you even more options when it comes to crafting your vessel.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Just don’t get too carried away; you may never finish the game.

