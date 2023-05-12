How to find and complete the In-isa Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK), the In-isa Shrine is one of the Shrines on the Great Sky Island that you have to complete to unlock the closed door of the Temple of Time. It makes sense to do the In-isa Shrine second, but you’ve got to find it first.

Here’s how to find and complete the In-isa Shrine in TOTK.

In-isa Shrine location in TOTK

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The In-isa Shrine is in the southwest part of the map. It’s a long way from the first shrine, the Ukouh Shrine, and I wasn’t able to see it through the scope and tag it. It feels like there’s a logical path leading south from the Ukouh Shrine though, so I managed to find it anyway.

How to get to the In-isa Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

I got most of the way to the In-isa Shrine by wandering south along what felt like a logical path. I did wonder if I’d gone the wrong way when I reached the huge lake, though. But there is a way across the lake. Drop down to the shore and look for some sails and logs lying on the ground. There should also be a two-handed stone axe nearby. Now you have everything you need to build a boat.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Chop down a tree so you’ve got enough logs, then use your Ultrahand to attach at least two logs together side-to-side. Now grab one of the sails and attach its mast to the middle of your raft. Grab the whole raft and place it in the water close to the shore. The wind will catch the sail immediately, so jump aboard and enjoy the voyage across the lake. Once you’re across, climb up the rocks to find the In-isa Shrine.

How to solve the In-isa Shrine puzzle in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

As soon as you enter the In-Isa Shrine, Rauru will give you The Ability to Combine, otherwise known as the Fuse ability. Go down the stairs and pick up the rusty claymore. Now equip it and look at one of the boulders. Press L and then Y to fuse your rusty claymore with the boulder, resulting in a slightly ridiculous looking boulder hammer. It’s so silly looking, I’m not even sure if this is what you’re supposed to do, but it worked for me. Use your boulder hammer to smash through the stone barrier across the end of the passage.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Go along the passage, then turn right and paddle through the water. Collect some Fire Fruit. You don’t need all of it, but I grabbed it all anyway. There’s also a bow and some arrows in here if you don’t have some already. Hold ZR to draw your bow, and aim at the vines high on the far wall. Now hold up on the D-pad and use the right stick to select the Fire Fruit. This will fuse the Fire Fruit with your nocked arrow, so shoot that fire arrow at those vines. They’ll burn away, and a chest containing a Small Key, so open the chest and get the key.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Go back through the water and turn right, then use the Small Key to open the green door. Your next challenge will be to defeat a tough enemy. It’s not quite a boss, but pretty tough anyway. You could beat it using your boulder hammer and fire arrows, although I tried that and died several times. A much better strategy is to go up the ladder on the left, take the long stick, and fuse it with the spikes to create a spiky spear. Using the spiky spear, you can inflict fast, damaging attacks on the enemy while remaining out of reach of its melee attacks.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Use your boulder hammer to smash your way into the next room, and examine the Shrine to complete In-isa. Now you can go out into the world and start fusing and unfusing items wherever you go.

